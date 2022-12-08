Uncertainty hangs over Peru this thursday in the first day of Dina Boluarte’s presidencywho asked the opposition for a truce to overcome the institutional crisis after the sudden dismissal and arrest of Pedro Castilloaccused of a failed coup.

Until now vice president, the 60-year-old lawyer must confirm her first ministerial cabinetwhich will allow her to take the pulse of her government’s orientation and glimpse her chances of surviving the political storm that stalks her from parliament.

After a succession of announcements that in a few hours shook the institutionality of

Peru, Boluarte was sworn in as the first woman president of the country and made it clear that it aspires to fulfill the entire period, until July 2026.

His initial decisions will be crucial in knowing if he will achieve that goal, or if he will have to resign himself to stepping aside and calling for early general elections.

In her first words as head of the Peruvian government, she called for “national unity” and urged to put ideologies aside, in a tacit allusion to the confrontation that marked the relationship between the leftist government of Castillo and Congress, dominated by the right.

Then he winked at the Organization of American States (OAS): “I make a very specific request to the national representation, I request a political truce to install a government of national unity.”

At the beginning of December, an OAS mission that monitors the Peruvian political crisis had called for a 100-day truce between the Executive and the Legislature, which did not come to pass.

Demonstrators, supporters of the president of Peru Pedro Castillo, celebrate the news of the closure of Congress.

The dizzying hours that Peru lived

Peru lived dizzying hours on Wednesday that ended with Castillo detained at night in a police base east of Lima, accused in flagrante delicto of the crime of rebellion.

Shortly before Congress debated its third attempt to remove the president from power in 16 months, he denounced that he was the target of “an all-out attack” by parliament, announced his dissolution and a curfew, and said he would govern by decree. However, the military and police did not support him, and Congress ignored his decision and proceeded to remove him.

Since assuming the presidency in July 2021, Castillo has lived under the siege of Congress and the prosecution, which accuses him of leading an alleged “criminal organization” that distributes public contracts in exchange for money.

The departure of the leftist, who had a rejection of 70 percent according to recent polls, was approved by 101 votes out of a total of 130 congressmen.

After the dismissal, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, was quick to refer to him as “former president” and estimated that the Peruvian congressmen took “corrective measures” in accordance with democratic rules.

Countries throughout the region, as well as Spain, called to respect the rule of law and democracy in Peru.

The European Union (EU), through its office in Lima, expressed its support for the “political, democratic and peaceful solution adopted by the Peruvian institutions”, and called on “all sectors to engage in a dialogue that ensures stability”, according to a statement.

Protests by supporters of Pedro Castillo in Peru.

The fragile presidency of Boluarte

Without his own bench in Congress, Boluarte faces a fragile situation very similar to the one experienced between 2018 and 2020 by then-President Martín Vizcarra, who ended up losing office.

“She does not have a bench in Congress, she is alone,” warned former president Ollanta Humala in statements to Canal N television on Wednesday night.

“She does not have the tools to govern, she must call an early election, she can resign so that the president of Congress can take office and advance elections,” added Humala, who governed from 2011 to 2016.

The former president was skeptical about the future of the Boluarte government. “Today is a truce that will last a month or perhaps more, but then the great problems of the country come upon it,” he added.

“Let’s hope that the president appoints a cabinet with a broad base, a very good cabinet and we must all make things possible for things to work well,” right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori tweeted.

The daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) assured that her party, Fuerza Popular, the first minority in Congress, will support the new president.

Boluarte may have in his favor the enormous loss of prestige in Congress due to corruption scandals, which have led him to a disapproval rate of 86 percent in polls.

Experts predict that Dina Boluarte will not have an easy time remaining in the presidency.

What will happen to former President Castillo?

As Boluarte begins his mandate, the ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castilllo was taken this Wednesday to the Barbadillo prison, in the Lima district of Ate, where former president Alberto Fuijimori is also being held, who is serving his 25-year prison sentence, while He is prosecuted for rebellion and conspiracy.

After being detained for several hours in the Prefecture of Lima, Castillo was taken in the middle of a strong guard to a police station in the Rímac district to board a helicopter that took him to the Barbadillo prison, as the police prison located in the Directorate of Special Police Operations (Diroes).

Pedro Castillo, former president of Peru, during his detention. Photo: EFE/ Office of Administration of Justice

According to the Efe news agency, Castillo left the Prefecture of Lima in handcuffs. While he was being taken to this establishment, a team from the Public Ministry, headed by the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, and from the National Police entered the Government Palace, as part of the preliminary proceedings against Castillo for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Similarly, the Prosecutor’s Office came to the premises of some ministries to collect documentation that contributes to the investigation opened against the former head of state.

The Public Ministry announced the start of these preliminary investigations while Castillo was detained in the Prefecture for allegedly “breaking the constitutional order”, after dictating on Wednesday morning the temporary closure of Parliament and the establishment of a national emergency government.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from agencies

