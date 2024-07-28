I just returned from a trip to Juliaca, a town high in the Andes mountains in southern Peru. “That day last year here in Juliaca, we all cried,” a taxi driver told our team as we drove through the streets of the town.

On January 9, 2023, law enforcement officers killed 18 people in Juliaca in a single day. Dozens more—most likely hundreds—were seriously injured. We spoke to fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters of fatal victims, some of whom were minors. We also spoke to survivors who still live with pellets lodged in their bodies. Others live with bullets in their organs, without having received adequate medical care to this day. The worst thing is that these deaths and injuries could have been avoided.

Deaths caused by excessive use of force were not isolated incidents at the hands of a few disorderly police or military officers.

When a series of protests began in different regions of the country in December 2022, in the context of a political crisis, we never thought that 50 people would die due to excessive use of force by police and military. However, weeks, and even months after the first deaths were recorded, the death toll continued to rise. These were not isolated incidents at the hands of a few disorderly police or military personnel. The widespread nature of these attacks made us wonder: who, or who, was behind them?

Today, July 28, Peru celebrates its independence day, and as is customary, the president will give a message to the nation. Faced with a country that is experiencing deep pain as a result of one of the most serious episodes of massive human rights violations since the internal armed conflict (1980-2000), the president has the opportunity to make a change.

Last week, Amnesty International launched the report Who gave the order? Chain of command responsibility for deaths and injuries at Peru protests, This raises the questions mentioned above. Who is responsible for these serious human rights violations? Who must ensure that these crimes are not repeated? The answer lies with the public officials who occupy the highest positions in the chain of command.

The findings of this investigation suggest that there is sufficient evidence to investigate President Dina Boluarte for possible individual criminal liability, as the indirect perpetrator of the serious human rights violations committed during the protests that took place between December 2022 and March 2023. From the first day of the protests, the president and her ministers made conscious decisions that had lethal consequences.

Even though Dina Boluarte was informed by the national intelligence chief from the day she assumed the presidency on December 7, 2022, that the protesters had no ties to terrorists and criminals, and that the number of people on the streets did not warrant a deployment of the armed forces, the president chose to ignore this information. What followed was a declaration of a state of emergency at the national level, the deployment of the armed forces, and a combative response by an elite police force sent to the protests.

Over 18 months, our investigators interviewed more than 110 people, made 56 requests for public information, as well as carrying out a detailed analysis of documents, videos, photos, criminal evidence, and reviewing the minutes of the Council of Ministers sessions that the president chaired between December 2022 and February 2023. The evidence is overwhelming. Crimes were committed, and senior police officers, the armed forces, and senior civilian officials, even though they knew or should have known, did not do enough to stop them.

In recent days we spoke to prosecutors who are investigating the police and military in relation to events at the protests. In recent weeks and months there have been several important developments, with numerous middle-ranking police and military officers being identified as suspects and formalised in their criminal investigations. However, much more needs to be done.

To date, criminal investigations into the role of the president and her ministers in the serious human rights violations committed during the protests appear to be at a standstill. The few hearings held by the prosecutors in charge of this investigation raise certain doubts about the proceedings that have been carried out so far and the sense of urgency of the case. But there is still time. And it is possible to answer the questions we have asked from the beginning. Who fired the order?

For Peru to begin to heal its deep wounds, the first step is in the hands of the nation’s prosecutor, so that he can move forward with the investigations against the president and her ministers.

On July 28 of last year, relatives of people killed during the Juliaca protests traveled to Lima. Carrying photos of their loved ones, they peacefully marched in a public square in the Peruvian capital. The police responded to their dignified demands for truth, justice, and reparation with an excessive and totally unnecessary deployment of force, firing tear gas at them, even though they were barely two dozen people gathered in a square. Days earlier, the president had given a public speech labeling people in the south of the country as “terrorists,” just as she had done months earlier during the protests, even though to this day the evidence shows that she had no conclusive proof for that claim.

For Peru to begin to heal its deep wounds of injustice and pain, the first step lies in the hands of the Attorney General, to move forward with the investigations against the president and her ministers. The fact that, a few days ago, the Peruvian Congress shelved a constitutional complaint filed by the former Attorney General against the president for deaths in protests does not mean that the current Attorney General cannot strengthen the investigation and present new constitutional complaints. For her part, the president, as supreme head of the armed forces and the police, has to take all measures within her power to ensure that the serious human rights violations committed in protests do not happen again. The world is watching.

Ana Piquer She is Americas Director of Amnesty International.

