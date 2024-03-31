Peruvian president is investigated for illicit enrichment and failure to declare luxury watches

The Public Ministry of Peru ordered the country's president, Dina Boluarte, to show her luxury Rolex watches during testimony. The Peruvian Chief Executive will make statements on Friday (April 5, 2024). Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 216 kB) released this Sunday (31 March).

Boluarte is being investigated for illicit enrichment and failure to declare luxury watches. On Friday night (29 March) and Saturday morning (30 March), the president's residence and the Peruvian Government Palace were searched and seized.

The Chief Executive called the operation “disproportionate and abusive”. In the statement published on Saturday (30 March), the Public Ministry stated that the operation was carried out by order of the Supreme Court of Peru. “Therefore, it is ruled out [a alegação] that our operation was illegitimate, unconstitutional and abusive”he said.

The organization declared that, during the searches, the valuable objects were not found and the president did not hand them over, even though it was requested. “However, other elements of interest for the investigation were obtained”said the Peruvian MP – without giving details.

To journalists, Boluarte's lawyer, Mateo Castañeda, stated that the Public Prosecutor's Office found 10 clocks in the president's room. However, none of the objects were of value and were therefore not seized by authorities. The information is from La República.