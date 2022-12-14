A week ago, the former president dissolved Congress and announced a curfew; he is accused of rebellion and conspiracy

The Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked for 18 months of preventive detention for former President Pedro Castillo. He is accused of allegedly “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy🇧🇷

The prosecution presented the request to the Court on Tuesday (Dec. 13), after formalizing the preparatory investigation against the defendants, according to the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio🇧🇷

At the moment, the former president is serving preventive detention for a period of 7 days, which lasts until the afternoon of this Wednesday (14.10). The defense of the former leader of Peru even asked that he could respond freely, but his request was denied by the Supreme Court.

Former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres was also accused, but is on the run.

UNDERSTAND

Castillo dissolved Congress on Wednesday (Dec 7) and declared a state of emergency across the country. In a speech, he said he would call new elections and announced a curfew in the country.

The leftist’s dismissal was approved shortly afterwards by Congress. There were 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions. At least 87 favorable votes were needed for the House to define the departure of the then president.

On the same day, vice-president Dina Boluarte, 60, took office. She is the 1st female president to preside over the country.

