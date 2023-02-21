The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Peru formalized this Tuesday the preparatory investigation against former president Pedro Castillo as the alleged author of several crimes of corruption during his government, after Congress approved last Friday the final report of a complaint constitutional action against the former ruler, a necessary previous step.

“The National Attorney’s Office formalized the preparatory investigation against the former President of the Republic Pedro Castillo as the alleged author of the crimes of aggravated criminal organization and aggravated influence peddling; and alleged accomplice of the crime of simple collusion”, detailed the Public Ministry in its account on twitter.

This preparatory investigation is the step prior to a complaint by the Public Ministry against Castillo, since the former president no longer has the immunity he had because it was a case during his term as president.

In addition, the Public Ministry confirmed this Tuesday a preparatory investigation against the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva Villegas, as the alleged author of the crime of criminal organization and simple collusion, and against the former Minister of Housing, Construction and Saneamento, Geiner Alvarado, as the alleged author of the crime of criminal organization.

Last Friday, the Peruvian Congress approved the final report of a constitutional complaint that recommends that the Public Ministry charge former President Castillo with allegedly leading a criminal organization during his government to obtain money in exchange for fraudulent bids for public works.

With 59 votes in favor, 23 against and three abstentions, Congress gave the green light to the final report of the complaint presented by the Public Ministry against the former president, who is serving 18 months in preventive detention after his failed attempt at self-coup.

The document recommends charging Castillo with the alleged commission of crimes against public peace, in the form of a criminal organization aggravated by his alleged leadership status, and against the public administration, in the form of aggravated influence peddling, as well as alleged accomplice to the crime. against public administration in the form of collusion.

The file cites alleged irregularities found in the work on the Tarata II Bridge, in the department of San Martín, and other alleged cases of corruption related to the public company Petroperú and the Ministry of Housing.