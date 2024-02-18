The Peruvian Comptroller's Office warned that the morgue of Callao, a province next to the department of Lima, carries out autopsies with household tools such as kitchen knives and carpenter's hammers, in addition to not having an adequate ventilation system, media reported this Saturday.

(Also: Two bodies are found on the outskirts of Bogotá: this is known about the macabre discovery).

“The necropsy room does not have basic equipment and instruments. For necropsies, household tools are used, such as kitchen knives, carpenter's hammers, plastic desk rulers, kitchen chopping boards, among others,” reported the Comptroller's Office. in his web page.

This is the Medical Legal Unit II Callao, and the institution indicated that “there are risks of biocontamination due to waste discarded without treatment in public sewers”.

He added that there is deterioration of the water connections and the solid organic waste generated by the necropsies passes directly into the drain, without being treated before being discarded and is transported directly to the public sewage network.

He stressed that this does not count with ventilation system or air extractor duct.

“Formol is inhaled by personnel at risk of irritation of the eyes or respiratory system. This type of gases is associated with the risk of suffering from paranasal, nasopharyngeal and lung cancer,” the Comptroller's Office detailed.

In addition, the location does not have an uninterrupted power supply system in the event of possible sudden outages of the local electrical network that generates risk in the conservation of tissues and other biological samples.

And the results of the anatomopathological examination (tissue from a patient) vary between 150 days (five months) and 528 days (one and a half years), which exceeds the period of seven days established in the Public Ministry.

“For the Comptroller's Office, the regulatory framework that directly or indirectly regulates the operations of the Medical Legal Unit II Callaor is insufficient to guarantee the public purpose and limits the exercise of supervision and control actions,” concluded the report, which was prepared with data from 2021 and 2022.

EFE