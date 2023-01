How did you feel about the content of this article?

Protesters confront police in Juliaca, Peru on January 7, 2023. | Photo: EFE/ Aldair Mejía

The Ministry of Health of Peru reported this Friday, through social networks, that 76 people are hospitalized due to injuries suffered in the protests against the country’s government that took place throughout this month.

The folder published on Twitter that, since the last day 4 until today, 76 of the injured are in hospitals, 40 of them in the province of Puno, in the south of the Peruvian territory.

January 9 was the bloodiest, with the death of 17 demonstrators in clashes with security forces in the city of Juliaca, the most populous in Puno, close to the border with Bolivia.

The rest are in Lima (17), Arequipa (13), Cuzco (3), Huancavelica (1), La Libertad (1) and Tacna (1).

The Ministry of Health indicated that, since January 4, 303 people have been discharged from health facilities in the country.

Today, the folder took the opportunity to make an appeal for calm among the population and expressed its commitment to offering assistance to all people.

Protests in Peru call for the resignation of the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the call for new elections and a Constituent Assembly.

In all, 44 protesters and police officers died in clashes, while another 14, including a pregnant woman, died from different causes caused by roadblocks.