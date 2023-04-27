President Dina Boluarte decreed a state of emergency in border regions, mainly with Chile, a measure that will come into force this Thursday, and that will allow the military to reinforce the security of migratory crossings, until now guarded by members of the Peruvian National Police in order to preserve internal order.

The regions of Tumbes, Piura, Cajamarca, Amazonas, Loreto, Madre de Dios and Tacna will come under a regime that implies partial or total suspension of constitutional rights such as freedom of movement, assembly or the inviolability of the home, in order, according to Boluarte, to control the entry of migrants whom he has blamed for the insecurity in the country.

“You yourselves (the media) are the ones who transmit every day (…) that those who commit assaults, robberies and other criminal acts on a daily basis are foreigners, that is why we have to reformulate the immigration law, see this issue migration (…) 800,000 Venezuelans have entered, as many Haitians, and they are the ones who are unfortunately committing these acts,” the president accused at a press conference.

The state of exception of the border regions with Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Chile, joins the one that had already been declared for Puno, due to the protests against the Government of Boluarte, who exercises the presidency after the dismissal of the elected president, Pedro Castle.

New restrictions could have a constitutional character

When announcing the entry into force of the emergency decree, Boluarte announced that he will propose to Congress a constitutional reform that empowers the Armed Forces to control borders.

“It is about the modification of article 165 of the Constitution, so that the Armed Forces provide permanent support in the surveillance and control of our borders,” said the president.

For now, the migration regulations have been modified with the emergency decree, introducing a way for the registration and eventual regularization of migrants who entered Peru without having passed immigration controls.

In addition, the National Migration Superintendence was authorized to exempt from fines foreigners who entered the country regularly, but had not updated their immigration status within the established periods, in order to encourage status regularization. Boluarte clarified that this amnesty will only be maintained for six months.

A border collapsed by side and side controls

Hundreds of migrants, most of them Haitian, but also Venezuelans and Colombians, are stranded on the border between Chile and Peru, trying to complete transits in one direction or another.

Migrants improvise accommodation in Arica, on the Chilean border with Peru, where they remain stranded due to restrictions imposed by the governments of both countries, April 26, 2023 © EFE/Patricio Banda

A significant percentage of those who try to enter Peru do so to continue to a third country, and not to stay there, but they lack documentation to transit through Peruvian territory, as is the case of Venezuelans who try to return to their country before the deterioration of their situation in Chile.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have attracted attention about the situation of these migrants, who are “without food, water, accommodation or health care, facing greater protection risks, since February of this year.”

with EFE