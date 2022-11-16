The relatives of the mexican tourist Blanca Arellano Gutierrez began a search after he disappeared on November 7 in Peru. The friends suspect that the event would be related to the case of the remains of a woman found this week on the beaches of Huacho west of the country.

Also, they point to their partner as the main suspect. The case is under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the PNP. The whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator of the disappearance are currently unknown.

Also read: Grandfather runs over 24 other older adults in line to collect pension.

sure your chip stopped working

In the midst of worrying about not having any sign of Blanca, her niece Karla Arellano He made a public complaint through his social networks. She commented that she contacted Villafuerte Pintobut only got inconsistent answers about the whereabouts of his aunt.

Initially, he informed her that Blanca had withdrawn from her home because 15 days after arriving in Peru, she “had gotten bored.” A statement that did not seem justified to Karla, since she kept in constant contact with her aunt and she told her how happy she was in the country.

Blanca Arellano Gutiérrez disappeared in Huacho, Peru

Nevertheless, villafuerte He insisted, declaring that he had not heard from her “several days ago” and had gone to Lima to find a ticket back to Mexico. In addition, he added that if she did not answer it was because “she was sure her chip stopped working.” Karla told El Comercio that her aunt had a return ticket to Mexico for January of the following year.

Having no news, his family wrote to the young man, who is a medical student. And here the contradictions and versions difficult to believe begin. Pablo Villafuerte tells them that they separated from her because he couldn’t give her the quality of life she wanted and “she got bored with him.” pic.twitter.com/ZFqgGhNnru — A Bicentennial Chasqui (@unchasqui) November 13, 2022

The couple’s version only generated more doubts in Karla and her family, since Blanca maintained daily communication with them. He continued to dodge her niece’s questions and sent her a screenshot where he supposedly said goodbye to Blanca because she was going to Lima. For Karla, that would not be a usual conversation because of the language used.

She also pointed out that he is the only contact she had and she has not wanted to cooperate with the investigations in order to facilitate the search for her aunt. After Villafuerte Pinto’s refusal and the public complaint, he closed several of his social networks, deleted content and blocked family members, one more motivation for those close to Blanca to point him out as prime suspect.

By Saturday, Pablo Villafuerte changed his version and said that the missing woman was not his partner, but a homeless person he helped. Thus, in the most miserable and mean way, referring to a missing person. pic.twitter.com/7HYEZ6vkFi — A Bicentennial Chasqui (@unchasqui) November 13, 2022

So far his whereabouts are not known, nor where he lived in Huacho. The family never had Blanca’s exact location, they only knew that she lived near a fishing area and that it was very cold.

Karla commented that her aunt had all the means to be a tourist in the country, since she had planned her trip in advance and had sold her car to be able to pay for her stay until January 2023, the month in which she would return to Mexico with a ticket that I had already bought. version of villafuerte Pinto indicating her as “indigent” is false.

The woman met Villafuerte online

The “Sunday Al Día” program explained that the foreigner arrived in Peru on July 27 of this year after meeting a Peruvian more than two years ago, through the Fortnite gaming platform. Mercedes Gaytan She said that her friend sold her vehicle to travel to Peru.

In a video call that Blanca Arellano Gutiérrez made to her relatives, she even said that she was with a person named Juan Pablo. In addition, the latest photos that the Mexican published on social networks show her in place of Huacho, a kilometer and a half away from where the remains of a woman were found.

A Mexican woman came to Peru to meet her boyfriend, whom she met through social networks, and since 7 NOV she has been missing. Her partner, Juan Pablo Villafuerte Pinto, is the main suspect, even more so because of the unusual answers he gives the family. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mveQ1S7CZM — A Bicentennial Chasqui (@unchasqui) November 13, 2022

Villafuerte Pinto, 37, is a medical student at the San Martín de Porres University and would reside in Huacho, according to information that Blanca’s family had. It was to that place where she went once she arrived in the country to spend her days with him. The medical student would have been the last person with whom she had contact, which is why her family points to him as the main suspect after her disappearance.

The head of the Huacho Depincri remarked that the main suspect in the crime is Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pintowho is a medical student at the Faustino Sánchez Carrion National University. He, according to the Police, appeared before the authorities and refused to testify before the agents and the Public Ministry. At one point during the interrogation, he even said that he did not know where he lived.

However, the owner of the room that rented the subject confirmed to the Police that Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte Pinto and Blanca Arellano Gutiérrez did. they had a relationship since he revealed that he found them once inside the property.

The police would have found the remains of the body

On November 10, fishermen from Huacho beach found the remains of a corpse washed up on the shore. Investigators identified that it was a woman, however, the poor condition of the body complicated the investigation.

According to police reports, the victim was mutilated, they found his head on the beach, meters ahead of it a right arm and the next day the torso appeared at the mouth of a river. One of the witnesses who found the body noted that the body was open and had no organs.

These conditions complicated the identification of the body, however, a ring could become the key clue for the discovery.

The experts of the National Police established that the ring found in wreckage thrown on a beach in Huacho and the one carried by the Mexican Blanca Arellano Gutiérrez before she disappeared, they do “agree”.

In dialogue with Channel N, PNP Commander Elvis Baños Valverde, head of the Huacho Depincri, explained that the images of the ring found on the body were homologated with the photos provided by a relative of the foreigner.

See also “Lecturers’ meeting” discusses the training courses approved by the “Asian” the corresponding expertise has been carried out and the ring that belongs to the person does indeed match

“Through a forensic digital video expertise, the ring found on the victim’s finger has been approved and the approval has been made with the (photos of the) social networks that the niece of this Mexican citizen has given us, the expertise has been done correspondingly and effectively matches the ring that belongs to the person,” said the PNP officer.

In addition, he announced that the tissues of the skull of the woman found in a paya in Huacho will be subjected to a DNA test together with the samples provided by Blanca’s relatives. Arellano Gutierrez, who will arrive in the next few days. She remarked that part of the victim’s fingers were mutilated to prevent her from being identified through fingerprints.

The odontogram file of the Mexican woman will also be compared with the false teeth found on the corpse. The relatives will also analyze if the tattoos that are located on the torso of the body are or not the same ones that the foreigner made years ago.

The close friendship between the foreigner and Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte Pinto was confirmed by Mercedes Gaytán, a childhood friend of the missing woman.

She pointed out that she could not recognize the human remains found on the beaches of Huacho, because the face is eaten away, but she did reveal that the ring found on the hand “is very similar” to the one worn by the Mexican.

So far in 2022, 9,638 women have been reported missing in Peru, according to data from the Police Complaints System of the Peruvian National Police. Just at the beginning of October of this year, the disappearance of a Honduran-Spanish tourist was reported after she arrived with her partner in the country to spend a vacation and lost communication with her family.

Days later, his remains were found buried at the home of a relative of his partner, after he confessed to being the perpetrator of the crime. He had also stated that she left on her own.

THE TRADE (GDA)

More news