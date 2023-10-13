Riot police and protesters in Lima (Peru), this October 12. SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA (REUTERS)

After a few months of secrecy, this Thursday – a day when the resistance of indigenous peoples is commemorated and intercultural dialogue is promoted in Peru – a sector of the population took to the streets again to express their discontent towards the current Government and insist on a list of demands that is summarized in three issues: the closure of the Congress of the Republic, the Constituent Assembly to establish a new Constitution and the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the call for new general elections.

The morning began with the seizure and blockade of two bridges in Puno, in the southern mountains. However, similar events did not occur in the other regions and as the hours passed the tension did not escalate. No incidents of violence were reported and the call did not have the vigor of previous protests. In the previous one, the National Unitary Struggle Coordinator had confirmed the participation of its bases and other fronts throughout the national territory. However, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, mobilizations were registered in six regions: on the coast, Lima, Lambayeque, Arequipa and Tacna; and in the mountains, Huancavelica and Puno. At the last minute, the civil movements of Cusco announced their absence and announced that they will be part of the demonstrations in November.

While a part of the citizenry continued to search for a presidential vacancy, Dina Boluarte participated in Stuttgart, Germany, in an event for Latin America Day. The visit to the German country represents the lawyer’s third trip abroad since she assumed the presidency 10 months ago after replacing Pedro Castillo, imprisoned for a frustrated coup d’état.

The protest against Dina Boluarte runs through the streets of downtown Lima this Thursday. SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA (REUTERS)

In his speech in Stuttgart, Boluarte spoke about the conflict in the Middle East and said that “violence, wherever it comes from, must be rejected by those who defend life.” “A few months ago my country went through a political crisis that we Peruvians have known how to overcome in strict accordance with our constitution,” he added.

In Lima, in the Congress of the Republic, this Thursday, 26 parliamentarians from left-wing parties presented a vacancy motion against the head of state for “permanent moral incapacity.” In the letter they maintain that Boluarte “flagrantly contravenes the constitution” by having traveled abroad three times – previously to Brazil and the United States – and not having a vice president to represent her in her absence. The truth is that at the end of June, Parliament approved that Castillo’s successor perform her duties remotely. For those who have signed the motion, Boluarte’s European tour – which will include a visit to the Vatican this Saturday to meet with Pope Francis – has as its main objective “washing his face with veiled lies before the international community.”

In the run-up to the presidential trip, the relatives of the victims of the protests sent a letter to the Apostolic Nunciature in Peru with a specific request: that the Supreme Pontiff not receive Boluarte because they consider that with this meeting the Apurim native “is trying to clean up her image.” through denialist and deceptive diplomacy.” There are 49 civilians who died in clashes with law enforcement forces and 68 dead in total. In December it will be one year since the first protesters died and the investigations are advancing at a slow pace. There is still not a single detainee and the president has remained silent every time she has been summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office. The last time was at the end of September.

Also last month, Boluarte made an angry defense of herself, during the inauguration of a work in Junín, to the point of blaming the victims for their deaths. “No one is going to intimidate me if they shout at me: Dina murderer! I ask those who shout those words: who killed our brothers in those violent demonstrations? It was themselves!,” she exclaimed. In the last few hours, Ruth Bárcenas, president of the relatives of those injured and murdered on December 15 in the Ayacucho region, has made a plea to Pope Francis: “Holy Father, please attend to our letter. The lady wants people to think that nothing happened here and since she took office there have been massacres. We only ask for justice,” said the widow of Leonardo Hancco, a transporter who died from a bullet that pierced his abdomen, between sobs. Ten months later, although without the call of the first months, the protests continue.

