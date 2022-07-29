Peru increased from 4,000 to 5,000 the quota of visitors who can enter the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu daily after the protests of tourists for the lack of tickets registered since Tuesday, local authorities reported on Thursday.

“The Machu Picchu Management Unit (UGM) agreed to increase the entrance capacity to the Llaqta (citadel) of Machu Picchu to 5,044 people per day,” indicates a statement from the municipality of Machu Picchu.

This decision was made with the purpose of meeting, exceptionally, the demand of visitors who have come to the district of Machu Picchu for national holidays.

The citadel is located 110 km from Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca empire, and was built in the fifteenth century by the emperor Pachacútec.

The Ministry of Culture had announced that tickets were sold out until August 19.

On Wednesday about a thousand tourists protested in the town of Machu Picchu for the lack of tickets.

Tourists, from Spain, Colombia, Chile or France, came to temporarily block the railway.

For its part, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in a statement warned Peru “not to give in to pressure or opinions without technical support to increase the capacity of the Inca citadel.”

UNESCO registered Machu Picchu as a World Heritage Site in 1983. Since then, the organization has required Peru to comply with a series of guidelines to preserve the place. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the citadel received 1.5 million visitors, according to official figures.

In the first half of this year some 400,000 people entered. The ticket to enter Machu Picchu costs USD 40 for foreigners and USD 16 for Peruvians.

Protests and disagreements

About a thousand tourists protested in Machu Picchu for the lack of tickets to enter the Inca citadel located in southeastern Peru, because the authorized limit of visitors was covered with the overselling of tickets, according to local authorities.

They are waiting for authorization from the Ministry of Culture to sell them a ticket, since they are sold out.

Tourists, of various nationalities, marched through the streets of the small town of Macchu Picchu accompanied in solidarity by local residents and demanded to increase the sale of tickets to visit the attraction.

“We have a serious problem with domestic and foreign tourists. We have between 800 and 1,000 tourists who want to be sold an entry ticket,” he added.

Tourists, including those from Spain, Colombia, Chile and France, among others, came to temporarily block the railway for the second day in a row to draw the attention of the authorities.

“It is impossible to get tickets online and here too, Unfortunately, I have to leave without knowing Machu Picchu,” a Colombian tourist complained to a local television channel.

“We have been through a lot of frustrating things. We come here because it has been a dream of my life,” a frustrated Ecuadorian tourist told RPP radio.

The massive arrival of tourists to the town of Machu Picchu, known until three decades ago as Aguas Calientes, coincides with Peru’s national holiday this Thursday.

