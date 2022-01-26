Peru loses a player for the match against Colombia

The Peruvian team soccer team is getting ready to travel to Barranquilla and face Colombia on Friday in the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup.

Two days before the game, the Inca team confirmed the loss of one of its players. Is about Peter Aquinas, midfielder of America of Mexico.

The player was recalled for “medical reasons”, although what happened is not specified.

The statement from PeruThis is how Peru works

The Peruvian team trained for the first time on Tuesday with all its players called up to face Colombia and Ecuador in the next two rounds of the South American qualifying qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Players such as striker Gianluca Lapadula joined this training session, whose participation was in doubt until a few days ago due to the reluctance of the Italian Benevento to let him travel with the national team.

In the practice held at the Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna) in Lima, the Peru coach, Ricardo Gareca, rehearsed a starting eleven made up of Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola; André Carrillo, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Christian Cueva; Sergio Pena and Gianluca Lapadula.

SPORTS AND EFE