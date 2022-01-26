Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Peru loses a player for the match against Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Peru

Celebration of Peru.

This was confirmed this Wednesday from Lima.

The Peruvian team soccer team is getting ready to travel to Barranquilla and face Colombia on Friday in the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup.

(You may be interested: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)

See also  Coutinho will leave on loan to Aston Villa

Two days before the game, the Inca team confirmed the loss of one of its players. Is about Peter Aquinas, midfielder of America of Mexico.

The player was recalled for “medical reasons”, although what happened is not specified.

The statement from PeruThis is how Peru works

The Peruvian team trained for the first time on Tuesday with all its players called up to face Colombia and Ecuador in the next two rounds of the South American qualifying qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

(Also read: It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team)

Players such as striker Gianluca Lapadula joined this training session, whose participation was in doubt until a few days ago due to the reluctance of the Italian Benevento to let him travel with the national team.

In the practice held at the Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna) in Lima, the Peru coach, Ricardo Gareca, rehearsed a starting eleven made up of Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola; André Carrillo, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Christian Cueva; Sergio Pena and Gianluca Lapadula.

See also  Colombia national team: those called by Rueda to face Peru and Argentina

SPORTS AND EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Peru #loses #player #match #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MONARK: Playable demo available in Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.