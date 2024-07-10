Peruvian police have found the mummified remains of an American mountaineer who disappeared 22 years ago while climbing Mount Huascaran. Melting glaciers revealed the body of William Stampfl, 59, who had been involved in an avalanche with his fellow expedition members in June 2002.

Mount Huascarán is the highest peak in Peru, at 6,700 metres high. High temperatures have caused the snow to melt in the area, allowing the discovery this year of two more people who had been buried under the snow of the Peruvian Andes.

