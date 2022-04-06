Less than a day after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced a curfew for the capital Lima, he withdrew this Tuesday. Reuters news agency reported this on Wednesday. The reason: the widespread opposition of thousands of residents to the decision, which they believe would imply a curtailment of fundamental rights. Thousands of Peruvians, mostly farmers and truck drivers, have been demonstrating throughout the country against rising inflation since last week. Those protests last week, according to Interior Minister Alfonso Chávarry Estrada four dead†

Emerging economies such as Peru’s are being hit hard by Western sanctions against Russia. Although the South American country was confronted with rising inflation in Ukraine before the war, the war and subsequent sanctions have pushed up food and fuel prices, among other things. Inflation rose in March to the top level in 26 years, the country saw consumer prices rise 1.48 percent compared to the previous month. Inflation over the past year stands at almost 7 percent, well above the central bank’s annual target of 1 to 3 percent.

Country

The rural population who helped President Castillo to an election victory last summer are now rallying across the country in response to rising prices. Four people were killed in the central Junín region last week. But according to interior minister Chaváry Estrada, this would not have been the fault of the police. Two of them would have died in a traffic accident, one child would have drowned in a river. A fourth person is said to have died because he was unable to arrive on time for a scheduled dialysis due to roadblocks set up by protesters.

During his election campaign, the former primary school teacher and former union leader promised that the population would benefit more from the gains from Peruvian mineral resources, mostly metals such as silver and gold. Meanwhile, his popularity figures remain at 25 percent. He also escaped last week a second impeachment attempt of the opposition, for “moral incompetence” and allegedly turning a blind eye to corruption in his circle.