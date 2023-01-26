How did you feel about the content of this article?

A protester in Lima, Peru, wears a mask with the face of President Dina Boluarte. January 12, 2023. | Photograph: . EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A group of left-wing parliamentarians, in a minority in Congress, presented this Wednesday (25) a motion to dismiss Peruvian President Dina Boluarte for “permanent moral incapacity”.

In the document, signed by 26 parliamentarians, it is used as an argument for his dismissal that Peru “is being bled by the terrible government management of the forces of order led by Mrs. Boluarte”.

The presentation of a motion of this type must have at least the signature of 26 legislators, after which it must receive 52 votes to be admitted for processing, while the removal of a ruler requires the support of 87 of the 130 congressmen.

On December 7 of last year, after the ousting of then-President Pedro Castillo following his failed self-coup, anti-government protests began, which spread across the country from December 11 and continued strong into January.

Since then, 62 people have died, the vast majority in clashes with security forces, but also in incidents related to the blockade of roads in the context of the protests.

Protesters demand Boluarte’s resignation, the closure of Congress, the anticipation of general elections for this year and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has indicated on several occasions that presidential dismissal for permanent moral incapacity “lacks an objective definition, nor has it been interpreted by the Constitutional Court of Peru.”