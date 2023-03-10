The supreme judge, Juan Carlos Checkley, sentenced the former president of Peru, who is already in prison after trying to dissolve Congress, when an investigation for alleged corruption is underway. “This is not a common trial, but one that is highly dangerous,” said the magistrate, who added that Castillo has intimidated witnesses. The same fate will befall the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva.

This Thursday, March 9, Pedro Castillo once again received a judicial setback: the Peruvian supreme judge, Juan Carlos Checkley, imposed three years of preventive detention for the former president.

This is due to the investigation involving Castillo for a case of alleged corruption and criminal organization crimes. Checkley affirmed that the measure is justified in that “it is not a common trial, but one that is highly dangerous.”

In addition, he pointed out that Castillo, who is in prison after having tried to dissolve Congress, a movement interpreted by the opposition as a coup d’état, hindered Justice by intimidating witnesses.

In line, the magistrate added that he will face a possible sentence of 32 years in prison for crimes related to criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion.

The 36 months of preventive detention also run for the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva.

News in development…