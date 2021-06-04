In 1992, James Carville, Bill Clinton’s campaign strategist, hung a poster in his headquarters that contained 3 messages: change vs. more of the same, not forgetting the health care system and “the economy, stupid.” Bill Clinton would end up popularizing the harangue on the economy, since the phrase, as a policy, is forceful: the electorate tends to worry about the health of its economy.

In this sense, the most tangible indicator of economic strength is the level of employment. The capacity of a government to generate jobs persists as the fundamental fact that allows us to envision its potential success or failure.

In the Peruvian case, its economy is mired in what is known as the middle income trap, which means that this country does not have a chain that absorbs human capital from various high-productivity industries. But then, in Peru, what do people live on?

53% of the Peruvian economy is based on the services sector, according to the latest Statista country report for 2020. Indeed, restaurants, hotels, shops, taxis and similar activities represent more than half of the product gross domestic product of this country.

This sector is the largest employer in a country with high degrees of informality (more than 70%), a fact that has a clear correlation with this phenomenon. Everyone sells what they can and how they can.

It is projected that by 2024, 58% of the economically active Peruvian population will work in the service sector. With the restrictive measures due to the pandemic that have already accumulated a year on citizenship, and the crisis generated by polarized elections, we know in advance that another period of political and economic uncertainty is coming and that it will mainly affect this majority and vulnerable sector.

As long as informality persists, perverse incentives that impede greater sophistication in the development of this segment, and the precariousness of employment, the services sector seems to be condemned to stagnation. In this context, the effort to generate mechanisms that increase formalization, growth and productivity becomes imperative.

The highly heterogeneous service sector is labor-intensive, especially in countries threatened by the middle-income trap, such as Peru, and the postponement of automation to increase productivity continues to endure.

To solve part of this problem, the good practice carried out by Spain stands out, through public institutions that promote the modernization of foreign trade, such as ICEX Spain Export and Investments, an entity that has generated alliances between regional Spanish producers and major international players in the sector. logistics such as Amazon, to position itself as premium brands.

Some of the companies benefited by ICEX, sell volumes of hundreds of thousands of euros per month and only have less than five employees, since e-commerce has allowed them to reduce costs.

Peru needs to reinforce its different productive chains with bureaucracies that go beyond taking producers to international competitions and fairs, and generate agreements that allow higher volumes to be sold through denominations of origin with certified quality, that is, in blocks and for the international premium sector .

At Amazon, today we can see that, thanks to the joint management of producers and export businesses, there is a section called “Products from Spain”, which puts the best of this country on the showcase, and whose main buyers are abroad, generating productivity improvements due to the entry of foreign currencies such as the UK pound, which is the main buyer of this section of Amazon.

The discussions between candidates, and their respective proposals, tend to resemble shopping lists: they list wishes and it is seldom heard or read about the way in which such promises will be conducted, since the public does not usually demand that greater detail be provided to the respect.

From the economy, it is known that there are few ways to increase productivity: technological shock or through the training of the economically active population and its education aimed at certain industries. If to this is added the precarious aptitude level of the Peruvian workforce, the outlook is challenging, to say the least.

For example, according to the OECD’s Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), less than 0.5% of the Peruvian EAP has minimum labor competencies, and less than 1% have minimum logical-mathematical competencies for work.

So, with 1 million new people joining the workforce, accumulated between 2020 and 2024, it would be necessary to ask: where and under what conditions will they work? What will they produce? What industries will they contribute to? How are they linked to a productive strategic framework that the country should have? Is the collaboration and transfer of knowledge provided feasible?

For example, it could include large global distributors such as Amazon, to generate a chain with greater productivity, which ensures a better future for that million people, with paid jobs above the subsistence line, avoiding underemployment and promoting new ventures.

It is a truism to say that in order to export and have good relations with other countries, it is necessary to have a globalist vision of the economy. Therefore, it is discouraging to become aware of government proposals that propose the closure of trade borders with the purpose of generating endogenous industrialization processes that have already proven ineffective in achieving greater productivity and improvement of human capital.

In Peru, unfortunately, there is an abundance of vocation to propose public policy without evidence base and those who lose, as always, are those who have the least. Therefore, with the aim of improving the level of Peruvian political discussion, we remind you of the phrase with which this article began, but with a change: it is employment, stupid.

Álvaro Zapatel is an economist and associate professor at the Madrid Business Institute. He was a consultant in Global Practice in Education for the World Bank. Master in Public Administration from Princeton University.

José de la Torre Ugarte has a degree in Communication for Development from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. MBA from Pacífico Business School.

