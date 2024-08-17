He Ministry of Health of Peru issued an epidemiological alert this Friday, August 16, in its health centers due to the risk the introduction of a new lineage or clade Ib of Mpox in the country, of which there are still no reported cases.

The alert issued by the National Center for Epidemiology and Disease Control (CDC Peru) recommends strengthening epidemiological surveillance and research actions through the different regional health directorates and managements, as well as the Integrated Health Network Directorates (Diris) in Lima North, East, Center and South; and strengthening the capacities of professionals in the sector.

In addition, adapt the different health services to guarantee care for people affected by the disease and strengthen the operation of the different laboratories with genetic material for the identification of Mpox.

Likewise, it proposes guaranteeing the stock of vaccines, supplies, human and logistical resources to implement vaccination strategies to benefit people in the risk group.

The inspection of the facilities will also be coordinated with local and regional authorities. Local and companies that provide hotel services, saunas, gyms, tattoos, among others in the sector, for prevention from the community.

The director of the National Center for Epidemiology and Disease Control (CDC Peru), César Munayco reported that currently Peru does not report cases of the new lineage or clade Ib, which has been identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and several African countries.

This year, Peru has reported 77 cases belonging to serotype or clade IIb, which is related to the lineage reported since 2022, and there have also been no deaths from the disease, the ministry said in a press release.

WHO: MPOX expansion requires unified response, but without panic



The arrival of the new mpox variant to europe It is a clear example that containing the spread of this disease previously called monkeypox will require a unified international response, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday, urging people not to panic.

“The identification of the first MPOX clade 1b infection in Sweden underlines the need for affected countries to tackle the virus together,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He encouraged all countries to improve surveillance, share existing data and work to better understand transmission, as well as share existing vaccines.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told international reporters in Geneva that There is no need to panic due to reports circulating about alleged contagion simply by shaking hands with an infected person who does not yet have a skin rash.

“We often have these kinds of alarmist examples, but this is spread through very close contact, we see it in homes, from mothers to children, through sexual relations or through sheets or clothes of someone infected,” he explained.

He noted that “it is often when the blisters are visible and there is fluid in them.”

One day after the Swedish case became known, Pakistani authorities reported the first confirmed case of mpox on Friday reported in Asia since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency due to this disease.

“One patient has been confirmed to have the mpox virus,” Health Ministry spokesman Sajid Shah told EFE, adding that the patient had recently returned from a Gulf country.

In addition, samples of two other patients from the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were sent to the National Institute of Health to confirm the presence of the virus. virushe noted.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which is working with African relief societies to control MPOX, said today in Geneva that the disease particularly affects marginalized communities, which need clear information on how to protect themselves and identify symptoms.

In addition, They need to be convinced that medical attention should be sought when there are signs of infection.which requires fighting the stigma surrounding this disease, which is the main reason why people do not seek help.

IFRC health emergencies specialist Bronwyn Nichol said it was no surprise that the virus had emerged in Europe, but stressed that this should not discourage countries with vaccine stocks from donating to Africa, where the virus is circulating widely.

According to the WHO, there are currently half a million doses of one of the two fast-track MPOX vaccines in stock, with the potential for production of an additional 2.5 million doses next year.

Harris did not provide information on which countries have doses of the first vaccine, although she said there were “promises” of donations for Africa.

A second type of vaccine was produced on behalf of Japan but has not been marketed, and the WHO hopes that Japan will also be able to share it.

