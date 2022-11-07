At the bottom of the list. Coldplay generated a stir and captivated their fans on their arrival in Peru for their two massive concerts that they offered in Lima last September. Due to the varied repertoire they presented and the implementation of new technology, the event was classified as one of the best in recent years.

One of the elements of the show that most caught the attention of users was the use of xylobands, bracelets with LED lighting delivered to all the people who attended the National Stadium. These had to be returned to encourage the use of this implement in the next presentations of the band; However, this was not accepted by all Peruvian followers.

Peru, the Latin country that returned the least bracelets at the Coldplay concert

Recently, an image was released that indicates the percentage of return that was obtained in the Latin American countries in which Coldplay has already been presented. As it was shown, the image was taken at the concert that took place in Argentina on November 4 and went viral on Twitter.

In a screen that was implemented in the River Plate stadium, Peru is located in the last place of the return list of bracelets, with a return percentage of 82%.

Peru, the Latin country that returned the least bracelets at the Coldplay concert. Photo: @cpintown42/Twitter

First place went to Argentina, with 94% of xylobands returned; followed by Chile, with 86%, and Colombia, with 85%.

Why did the Coldplay bracelets have to be returned?

The xylobands are white bracelets that have internal lighting that is synchronized to change color at various times during the concert. This technology has been implemented by various artists worldwide.

Coldplay is a band that advocates for the care of the environment, so they ask to reduce the plastic waste of the element by returning it for reuse.

These bracelets are handed out at each band concert at the entrance, but attendees are always invited to return them. Is it mandatory? Photo: Happy Mag/Telehit

How was the Coldplay concert in Peru?

Coldplay captivated the thousands of Peruvian fans who attended his two presentations at the National Stadium last September 13 and 14 . On the second date, Chris Martin, leader of the British group, entered the stage with a smile from ear to ear, as he said he had been well received by the public.

The fans who were present at the shows not only sang all the songs together with the band members, but also danced and jumped with excitement to the rhythm of the songs they played.

Coldplay and the emotional message to Peruvian fans

Members of the Coldplay band thanked the Peruvians for their affection after the two concerts they offered at the National Stadium. In an interview with Natalie Vértiz, they dedicated a few words.

“It’s a pleasure. We said that the public in Latin America has been so wonderful for us, and Peru is no exception. We are very happy to be back.”

Members of Coldplay excited by the affection of their Peruvian audience. Photo: Coldplay/Instagram

Dakota Johnson goes to see Chris Martin in concert in Argentina

In their seventh concert in Argentina, Coldplay chose the Monumental stadium as the venue to receive their fans. In this presentation, everyone was surprised to see Dakota Johnson, who did not stop singing the songs of Chris Martin.

Coldplay and Tini Stoessel sang together in concert in Argentina

After his recent presentations in this country, Chris Martin had no better idea than to invite Tini Stoessel on stage to perform one of his songs called “Fresa”.