After a long wait, finally the fans of “transformers” have been able to see the premiere of the trailer for “Rise of the beasts”, a film that was recorded in Peru in 2021. Tape arrives as the seventh of the film franchise.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the production surprised when it announced that it would shoot some of its scenes in Cusco and Tarapoto, cities that saw the arrival of the Autobots and Terrorcons.

Who stars in “Transformers 7”?

Anthony Ramos will be part of Transformers 7. Photo: composition

“Rise of the Beasts” stars Anthony Ramos, a 31-year-old actor from Brooklyn, New York. The singer and performer achieved success on Broadway with “Hamilton”, a play in which he impersonated John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He has been a part of film casts like “A star is born”, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, ”Trolls 2″ and more. For 2023, the premiere of “The awakening of the beasts”, “Distant” and “Iron Heart” is listed.

Fascinated by Peru: what did Anthony Ramos say after his visit to the country?

In October 2021, the filming of “Transformers 7” in Peru came to an end. At that time, the actor spoke with La República and said goodbye to the fans of the franchise who accompanied them during the days of recording.

“Cusco has been very beautiful. My Spanish is bad, but I love this place. Peru, in general, is very fascinating, one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen. I am very grateful to the people and for their welcome. I am very happy that I came. Thank you very much,” she indicated.