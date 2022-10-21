Gabriela Sevilla, the Peruvian who disappeared on October 19 while pregnant. RR.SS.

“Where is Martina?” Peru has been wondering for two days. That is the supposed name of a baby who faces a dramatic story of disappearance with the version of the authorities, who deny the whole story, starting with the existence of Martina herself. It all started on Wednesday night, when a thirty-year-old woman left her house in Lima for a clinic after going into labor. Gabriela Sevilla Torello was nine months pregnant and her waters had broken. But she never reached her destination. Her mother, who was waiting for her at the clinic, reported him and since then an intense search has begun. This is how the story was told from the moment of her supposed disappearance. But at noon this Friday everything faltered when the Minister of the Interior, Willy Huerta, stated that Gabriela Sevilla had never been pregnant.

“Please, give me back my daughter and my first granddaughter, who is going to be called Martina. My heart is torn in two.” The words of Rita Torello, her alleged grandmother, to the television cameras still resonate, in the middle of a prayer vigil organized by her neighbors from the Surco district, on Thursday night. More than twenty-four hours had passed and the whereabouts of Gabriela Sevilla remained unknown. The version that circulated at first pointed out that Gabriela Sevilla had taken a taxi from the Beat application. However, the company issued a statement stating that “they had not identified any trip requested from Gabriela’s account or from her partner” on the indicated route and time. A photograph that she would have taken with her cell phone from the back seat of a car was leaked to the press. The image is blurry and only a driver can be seen from behind. It was reported that she had sent it to her partner, who was elusive and did not offer any statements to the media.

A resident of Seville handed over to the Police a recording of her security camera, located in front of her house, where the missing woman supposedly appeared. In the sequence, which is also not very clear, a woman can be seen opening the door and heading towards the parking space of the housing complex with a cell phone in her hand. Minutes later, she returns with a man and they leave with a suitcase. All in a span of 25 minutes.

To help identify Gabriela Sevilla, the authorities limited themselves to pointing out her tattoos: a lotus flower on her back, as well as other engravings on her left forearm, the ankle of her left leg and the ring finger of her right hand.

In the networks, the case became a trend: women began to express, with terror, how insecure they feel in a country, where according to the Ombudsman’s Office, more than 5,900 disappeared in 2021. In this year, in case were little, reality has worsened. The National Police of Peru has reported 7,762 complaints for the disappearance of women until August, of which only 48% could be located.

Gabriela Sevilla, the most wanted woman in the country in the last two nights, appeared this morning, after 34 hours of disappearance, at the Military Hospital of the Jesús María de Lima district, but without her baby. The tragedy lit the fuse of social networks that now had to find the whereabouts of a newborn. Migration protocols were activated so that no baby left the border. “We are going to use all our efforts,” promised the Minister for Women and Vulnerable Populations, Claudia Dávila.

But it was also from this point that the contradictions, which already existed, began to multiply. Initially, the Police said that her mother had bruises, she had been intoxicated and was found in a state of shock. That she had originally appeared in Villa María del Triunfo, a district to the southeast of Lima, and that later she went to a relative and then was taken by her parents to Jesús María last morning. Why did they seek care in a district that is so far away, an hour and a half away? How did she end up there? Why did her partner, from whom she has been informed that she was separated, not report the case?

At noon, the story took an unimaginable turn: the Minister of the Interior, Willy Huerta, stated that Gabriela Sevilla Torello had never been pregnant. That is, according to his words, Martina never existed. The family has denied this version, claiming that she would not have to lie about her pregnancy. Everything is under investigation: from the photos of the alleged baby shower of Gabriela, to the hypothesis of a case of trafficking and the statements of the authorities.

Be that as it may, the Ombudsman, Eliana Revollar, recalls the essentials in the midst of the general confusion: “This case should lead us to continue thinking about the real causes of disappearance. That this does not cloud the search that must continue to be given to people every day. The story of Martina, the baby that Peru sought, is still unraveling.

