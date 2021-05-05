The Government of Peru signed this Wednesday the acquisition of 12 million vaccines from Pfizer additional to the 20 million that had already subscribed previously to add a total of 32 million dose of the vaccine designed by the American laboratory.

The new purchase was announced by the interim president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, during the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers, where the head of the Health portfolio, Óscar Ugarte, signed the acquisition contract.

The 12 million additional Pfizer vaccines will also be delivered before the end of the year, as will the rest of the vaccines from the same laboratory already purchased.

With this additional purchase, Sagasti highlighted that Peru already has 60 million vaccines insured against covid-19 before the end of 2021.

In addition to the Pfizer doses, the Peruvian Executive also has committed 14 million AstraZeneca vaccines and another 13.3 million vaccines that will arrive through the multilateral Covax mechanism, created to guarantee access to vaccines in developing countries.

“We continue negotiating to get more vaccines for everyone. Creating trust and hope for everyone,” concluded Sagasti, whose administration has announced that they are close to close a purchase contract for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

In addition, work to unlock 37 million vaccines from the Chinese state laboratory Sinopharm, which have been put on hold for the time being after the discovery of the scandal of irregular and secret vaccinations by senior officials with a small batch sent for the clinical trial of this vaccine in Peru.

So far, just over two million vaccines have reached Peru, distributed in one million from Sinopharm, more than one million from Pfizer and 276,000 from AstraZeneca.

With them last Friday se reached the first million vaccinated in Peru, of which more than half had already inoculated the two doses necessary to acquire protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

At the moment, the pandemic has caused more than 1.8 million confirmed symptomatic cases in Peru, of which almost 63,000 have died.

The variants

The new cases of covid-19 in Peru still do not record South African or Indian variants, since the Brazilian variant is the predominant one and some cases of the British one begin to appear, indicated the Minister of Health, Óscar Ugarte.

“There is no indication that the Indian variant has reached PeruLet’s hope not, although in this modern world we have the possibility of cross migrations, “said the minister in an interview with RPP Noticias.

Ugarte added that the ministry is monitoring it quite precisely and currently “the Brazilian variant has been the predominant one, the English one very few cases and the South African one, so far, none.”

“We have no records of any cases of the Indian variant.”he insisted.

Currently, Peru has 1,818,689 cases, with 2,494 infected in the last 24 hours, and 62,274 deaths, after reporting 299 deaths on Tuesday.

The Brazilian variant was detected a few weeks ago in almost half of the Peruvian territory, which has an extensive Amazonian border with Brazil.

For its part, April was the deadliest month of the pandemic in the country with peaks of up to 9,000 infections and 4,000 deaths dailyAlthough the Executive has indicated this week that the trend of the second wave begins to reverse, as the vaccination campaign progresses.

