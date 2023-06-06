The movie “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” It was one of the most anticipated productions by fans upon its arrival in theaters, since the story of Miles Morales has captivated many for its perfect animation quality.

Among the enormous number of artists who participated in this film is Santiago Gonzalesa Peruvian who emigrated to Europe and he managed to fulfill his dream: one day to be part of a production of the arachnid. The Republic He was able to talk to him and, below, we will tell you the details.

YOU CAN SEE: “Spider-man: through the Spider-Verse”, PREMIERE: where to SEE ONLINE the movie with Spider-Man?

Who is Santiago Gonzáles and what does he do?

Born in Costa Rica and raised in Peru, Santiago Gonzales is a 24-year-old 2D animator who has been in Europe working and living from his art. He is a member of the branch in Amsterdam of Buck Designa company of creatives creating media for advertising, technology and entertainment clients.

Showing great passion for his art, Santiago He happily tells us about the profile that a 2D animator and in what areas can you carry out your work as a draftsman:

“An animator needs specific skills, the most important being knowing how to draw. We draw the poses of the characters over and over again to give the illusion of movement. Therefore, you must have a good understanding of anatomy and perspective. This run is great because you get to see your art in motion. Unlike designers or painters, we can bring works of art to life.”

“As a 2D animator, the only limit is your imagination. You can work on video clips, commercials, animated television series, movies, documentaries who need this type of animation, in video games or making ‘storyboards’, which are the first glimpses of what will be the final audiovisual piece, taking into account the director’s perspective. I have worked making these for commercials,” adds Santiago.

Emigrating to Europe: how did it contribute to your career?

Santiago He had no problem admitting that the reason for his trip to Europe It was because of a relationship that began at a distance, but which, in the end, did not work out. This, instead of demotivating him, encouraged him to continue with his freelance projects:

“I came to Europe for a girl, I had my freelance jobs with clients here, so I was encouraged. In the end it didn’t work out with her, the projects ended and I was left without money for a moment. That was when I took an animation course and, thank God, it went well“.

Animation course. Photo: Santiago Gonzales

Regarding his personal and professional growth as a cartoonist, ‘Santi’ tells us that traveling and getting out of his comfort zone helped him grow as a person and that, in the reality of his career, once you enter the professional world of animated projects, experience and ability is what influences the most:

“In my experience, one can study animation in Latin America without having to go to a school, maybe. You can do it under your own means. At least for me, in the seven years that I have been doing professional animation, they have never asked me for any degree or certificate. They just ask to see your work and if they think it’s good enough, they hire you. This is what happened with the company where I work today. They contacted me, they told me if I was available to move to Amsterdam and I accepted.”

Furthermore, regarding the details of how it is to adapt to each different type of animation that each project hasthe Peruvian-Costa Rican cartoonist tells us:

“That’s the difference between a junior and a senior cheerleader. A professional and experienced person already knows how to adapt to the style that the production requests; but, before this they give us ‘a bible’. This is a book from the production company in the style of the project, full of conceptual arts. This one also has a turntable, which shows each character from different angles. In itself, it’s based on the director’s intent for the project, with all the nuances that each setting and character may have.”

YOU CAN SEE: “Spiderman: Through the Spider-Verse”, PREMIERE: where to SEE the movie in theaters and on what date?

“Spiderman: across the Spider-verse”: how did you get involved?

It all starts with a fun story. According to Santiago, he attended a Halloween party for the company where he works in a Spiderman costume. This becomes an internal joke in the office, until one fine day, his bosses had great news for him:

“A few months ago, they told my producers that Buck got the ‘service’ of doing the first 90 seconds of the movie. They, knowing that I love the character, fought with Buck’s head office so that I could be a part of this. They even sent photos of my work and of me in costume. In the end they accepted me, but on one condition: work for three weeks without any break, for the short time the production had.”

Santiago at the Halloween party. Photo: Instagram Santiago Gonzales

“My participation in the film was only for a second, but that translates into a long time. when the demand is so high. The shot lasts one second, which is six frames and these are 12 drawings. Each drawing seemed painted in oil, and with so many textures, lighting and the character moving so much, it was complex,” Santiago said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBmazlyP220&ab_channel=MarvelLatinoam%C3%A9ricaOficial Trailer Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse. Video: Youtube Marvel Latin America

Santiago Gonzáles: “It was fulfilling a dream”

For those who have already seen the film, the scene consists of a kind of mental flashes, while Gwen plays the drums, giving the character a kind of introspection of what happened and what will happen next. One of those scenes was the one that Santiago animated.

Character that ‘Santi’ animated in the film. Photo: Sony Pictures

“There were many stages. The emotion was there from the beginning. Since I found out that I was going to be part of it, it was like fulfilling a dream, because I would have wanted to be included in any way. However, it was all worth it when i went to see the movie and my friends congratulated me when they saw my name in the credits“, he continued narrating.

Credits Spiderman Across the Spiderverse. Photo: L-R

With respect to “Spiderman: across the spider-verse“, the cartoonist comments that the final result seemed ‘crazy’ to him: “If you like the character, you’re going to love her. If you liked the first one, you’ll love this one. It is as if the visual part had been injected with steroids. It is made with great care, love and dedication. You can pause it at any time and you’ll see that it can be a poster and put in a painting.”

Santiago Gonzales he concludes the interview with a message that makes us reflect on his art and how he considers that it should stop being seen by some viewers:

“Projects like this show that animation can be used in many ways. It’s not just a genre, it’s not just for kids, it’s a medium to tell a story and make a movie, this being a very good one.”

#Peru #spiderverse #story #cartoonist #collaborated #quotthrough #spiderversequot