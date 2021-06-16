Peru | In Peru, all the votes in the presidential election have now been counted, but the official result may still be tense

Leftist Pedro Castillo has already declared himself the winner of the election, but right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori has accused the election of fraud and demanded the annulment of thousands of votes.

In Peru has now counted all the votes in the presidential election and the leftist Pedro Castillo leads by just over 44,000 votes to its rival right-wing populist Keiko Fujimoria, the National Electoral Authority (ONPE) said on Tuesday at local time. The differences between the candidates are only one hundredth of a percent.

However, Fujimori has accused the election of fraud and demanded that the winning JNE election authority annul tens of thousands of votes, possibly reversing the result in his favor.

Castillo has already declared himself the winner of the election, but an official result has had to wait for the authorities to investigate Fujimori’s appeal. JNE’s investigation began last week. The Organization of American States (OAS) said last week that there were no signs of serious electoral fraud in the election.

Castillo announced on Twitter that “a new era has arrived” and thanked the Peruvian people for their trust.

Very strict presidential elections were held as early as a week ago on Sunday. At that time, the people had already voted for the fifth president within three years. With a series of crises and corruption scandals in November last year, Peru had three different leaders within a week.

Supporters of Fujimori have called for new elections. On Monday, this was demanded by the retired admiral Jorge Montoya, who questioned the fairness of the vote with 63 other retired generals and admirals. The statements led the Peruvian Ministry of Defense to stress that the group does not represent the country’s armed forces.

Advisor to Fujimori Fernando Rospigliosi told AFP he did not know whether the annulment of the election was legally possible, but he said there was evidence every day of, among other things, tampering with voting data.

Right-wing populist supporters have protested in front of both ONPE’s and JNE’s premises. Of the authorities, ONPE held elections and the counting of votes, and the ETC, in turn, makes decisions on votes that are disputed.

Castillo’s pair of rods, aspiring to become vice president Dina Boluarte Fujimori said in a news conference on Tuesday that supporters of Fujimori are seeking to incite violence by demanding a new vote.

Peruvian cardinal Pedro Barreto in turn, urged people to respect the rules of democracy. According to him, the Catholic Church would be ready to act as a mediator between the parties once the winner has been declared.

“It’s understandable that we’re frustrated, confused and that political uncertainty is causing chaos to our day,” Barretto told RPP radio.

According to the cardinal, deadlines must be respected and processes cannot be forced.

Analyst Hugo Otero estimates that Fujimori ‘s fear – losing right – wing groups are plotting to have Admiral Montoya appointed in place of Fujimori.

In Chile resident Peruvian academic Lucia Dammert in turn wrote On Twitterthat a coup attempt is planned in Peru to prevent the will of the people from being carried out.

“The group, mainly from Lima, has created a narrative,” which is detrimental to the country and its weak democracy, he wrote.

On Monday UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed its concern at the growing tensions in Peru in the aftermath of the elections and called on all parties to remain calm.

For Fujimor, it’s more than just a game of power. He is facing charges of corruption, which, however, would be postponed until after the presidency if he were elected winner of the election.

A right-wing politician is accused of receiving election money from the scandal-ridden Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for his previous presidential campaign in 2011 and 2016.

He has denied the charges. Prosecutors demanded 30 years in prison.