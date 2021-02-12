If any quality stood out during Barack Obama’s tenure, it was the work of his wife, Michelle, who always defended the importance of teaching children to eat healthy . Now, four years later and with the help of the Waffles and Mochi puppets, he will promote that message and this time from streaming.

“I am very happy to share that on March 16 I will launch a new show on Netflix called ‘Waffles and Mochi’ “ wrote the former first lady of U.S On Instagram. “I am excited to have families and children from around the world join us on our adventures as we discover, cook and eat delicious dishes from around the world. It’s about good food: discovering it, cooking it and, of course, eating it ”.

He is not lacking in reason when it comes to the fact that he will present world dishes, where our country will be present with chef Pía León. So, Waffles and Mochi They will learn about purple corn, Peruvian potatoes and visit places like the Sacred Valley of the Incas and the Maras salt flat in Cusco.

Pía León. The Peruvian chef will show the benefits of our land. Photo: broadcast

“These two will take us on adventures around the world to explore new ingredients and try new recipes. The children will love it, but I know that the adults too, will laugh a lot and give some tips for the kitchen ”, he added Michelle on the new format of his production company, Higher Ground Productions.

“In many ways this program is an extension of my work to support children’s health, to be honest I wish a program like this had existed when my daughters were little. I also know that this is a difficult time for many families and I hope this charming show can bring a little light and laughter to homes around the world, ”he says.

It was in May 2018 that the Obama couple signed with Netflix to produce all kinds of content, from series to movies and documentaries. Some of those works have already seen the light and now through his production company, Higher Ground Productions, he has presented another package of new projects.

Among the six new productions is the series ‘Firekeeper’s Daughter’, about an 18-year-old girl from the Ojibwe tribe. Also films like Exit West, about two emigrants who leave their country in search of a new life; Satellite (science fiction); Tenzing on Tenzing Norgay, the first person to summit Everest; and programs like ‘The G Word’, about the backroom of the US Government with the conduction of comedian Adam Conover.

