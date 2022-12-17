About 300 tourists from around the world have been stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu after Peru plunged into a state of emergency following the ouster of the president. Mayor Darwin Baca said travelers stranded included Peruvians, other South Americans, US and Europeans. “We asked the government to help us with the help of helicopters to evacuate the tourists,” Baca said. “The only way in and out of the city is by train, and these services are suspended until further notice.”

Trains to and from Machu Picchu, the main means of access to the Unesco World Heritage site, were halted on Tuesday, according to a statement by PeruRail, Peru’s rail operator in the country’s southern and southeastern regions.

Former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested on December 7 after announcing his plan to dissolve Congress. At least 22 people died in clashes between supporters of the former president and the security forces. President Dina Boluarte has called for calm and imposed a curfew of at least five days in 15 provinces.