The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office raided the home of former President Martín Vizcarra and former Minister of Transport and Communications Edmer Trujillo this Monday. as part of the investigation opened into an alleged corrupt network during that government (2018-2020), the Public Ministry reported.

The measure, taken by the Illicit Enrichment and Constitutional Complaints Area of ​​the National Prosecutor's Officeincluded the homes of Vizcarra and Trujillo in the Lima districts of San Isidro and Surquillo, and in the Moqueguana province of Mariscal Nieto, added the information disseminated by the Public Ministry on the social network X.

He added that the facts under investigation “refer to (irregular) hiring that would have been carried out” in the Provías Descentralizado (PVD) program, an agency of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC).

The operation was carried out by anti-corruption prosecutors and agents of the National Police of Peru (PNP), after being authorized by the supreme judge of preparatory investigation Juan Carlos Checkley.

Vizcarra's home, located in the Lima district of San Isidro, was surrounded by a police cordon while prosecutors carried out the operation inside, which included the seizure of documentsaccording to local media.

Prosecutors investigate an alleged criminal network called 'The Untouchables of the South' which, according to his thesis, originated in 2014 when Vizcarra was regional president of Moquegua and has continued since he assumed the Presidency in 2018.

According to investigators, Vizcarra allegedly arranged to take control of PVD, where, during 2019 and 2020, he allegedly Illegal acts were committed in three projects for more than 200 million soles ($54.2 million).

In this case, the Judicial Branch of Peru issued last Monday 36 months of preventive detention for Carlos Revilla and Alcides Villafuerte, former officials of Provías Descentralizado, with the aim of “avoiding obstruction in the investigation due to the alleged direction of works.”

On January 30, the authorities arrested five people, three of them former MTC officialsand they also intervened in 14 properties in Lima and 2 in the city of Moquegua, in the south of the country.

Among those arrested were Revilla, who was head of PVD, and Villafuerte, accused of having integrated the criminal network related to alleged fraudulent highway tenders during the Vizcarra government.

Local media at that time published the statement of a Justice collaborator who stated that the former president and his wife are linked in the alleged bribery delivery network.

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it is investigating Vizcarra as the alleged leader of the network that had carried out acts of corruption, between March 2018 and December 2020, to take over positions for illicit purposes.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it is investigating Vizcarra as the alleged leader of the network, "who would have carried out acts of corruption, between March 2018 and December 2020, to take over positions for illicit purposes."

The former head of state responded that this accusation is a “hoax” that seeks to harm him politically and said that he trusts that “these investigations will reach the truth.”

After learning of the investigation, the MTC also “flatly rejected any act of corruption” and announced that Decentralized Provías was declared in a “comprehensive reorganization.”

EFE