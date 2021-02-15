This is the second resignation following this scandal within the Peruvian government, after that of the Minister of Health.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete announced her resignation on Sunday February 14 after admitting to having been vaccinated against Covid-19 in January, before priority populations. She is the second Minister of the Peruvian government, after that of Health, to resign in the context of this scandal. “I presented to the President of the Republic my letter of resignation as Minister of Foreign Affairs”, wrote Elizabeth Astete on Twitter, acknowledging having made a “big mistake” by getting vaccinated on January 22.

His resignation was immediately accepted by interim president Francisco Sagasti, who said he was “indignant and furious at this situation which endangers the efforts of many Peruvians”, in a televised statement. The scandal erupted Thursday after the revelation by a Peruvian daily that former President Martin Vizcarra (2018-2020) had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in October, a few weeks before his impeachment by parliament.

The former head of state, who is running for a parliamentary seat in the April 11 elections, defended himself by saying he had volunteered in the clinical trial of the Sinopharm vaccine, like thousands of others Peruvians. What the university in charge of the test denied. The revelation sparked an uproar, leading to the resignation of Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti on Friday.

According to Peruvian media, a preliminary investigation has been opened by the public prosecutor. In this country, which has recorded 43,703 deaths from the virus for 1.23 million confirmed cases, there is, however, no vaccination schedule yet for the general population, as Peru has so far received only ‘one million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.