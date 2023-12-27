Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati will assume the technical direction of the Peruvian soccer team for the Copa América 2024 and the South American qualifier for the 2026 World CupThe Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) reported this Wednesday.

“With the objective of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, the experienced Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati will assume the technical direction of La Bicolor after reaching a satisfactory agreement with the Peruvian Football Federation,” the FPF said in a statement.

Fossati, 71 years old and former Uruguay and Qatar coach, replaces Peruvian Juan Reynoso, who left office in the middle of this month after the Inca team's dismal campaign on the way to the North American World Cup.

Peru is bottom of the South American qualifying round with two points in six rounds played.

Fossati has just won the Universitario de Deportes champion, who is now looking for the Venezuelan César Farías, current coach of Águilas Doradas, to replace him.

The Uruguayan coach, who in Colombia was a goalkeeper for Millonarios in 1982, traveled to his country last week leaving his connection to the national team well underway.

“I have already said it many times, the affection of the Peruvian fans is incomparable, and I have no words to thank them. Needless to say, in this last stretch, everything I experienced with the people of the U. Everything was always with respect and affection,” he commented Fossati told reporters about the season with Universitario that culminated in the national championship this year.

The coach added that “now we just have to wait for this new stage that will not only be for one club but for all of Peru and do it with maximum energy.”

When asked about the possibility of facing Ricardo Gareca, the former Peruvian coach who led the team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as a probable strategist of another South American team, Fossati responded that he has “a lot of respect” for him because “he is one of the technicians for whom I feel sympathy and I would believe that what we both feel is empathy.

“But the day I play against Chile it will be Peru versus Chile, and not Gareca versus Fossati,” he said.

Peru is the next rival of the Colombian National Team in the qualifiers: The match will initially be played on September 4, 2024 in Lima, but the date and time have not yet been confirmed.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. EL TIEMPO Archive

Four teams changed coaches in the tie

Peru is the fourth team to change technical director in the current qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Bolivia did it before (the Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago replaced the Argentine Gustavo Costas), Paraguay (Daniel Garnero replaced Guillermo Barros Schelotto) and Chile (Nicolás Córdova took over as interim instead of the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo).

Only six rounds of qualifying have been played and the last four qualifiers are the ones who have changed coaches. Paraguay would be in the playoffs today and Chile, Bolivia and Peru are currently eliminated from the World Cup.

