The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, appointed Gustavo Adrianzén, who was the country's permanent representative to the Organization of American States, as the new prime minister. Meanwhile, the Peruvian Congress approved bicameralism and immediate legislative re-election.

The Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, announced this Wednesday, March 6, the appointment of Gustavo Adrianzén as the new prime minister, replacing Alberto Otárola, who resigned on Tuesday after being accused of having promoted in 2021 the hiring of a person with whom he had had a relationship. a relationship, for a public office.

Adrianzén, a lawyer by profession, previously served as Minister of Justice during the Ollanta Humala government between April and October 2015, succeeding Fredy Otárola, brother of the now former prime minister.

During his tenure as minister, Adrianzén defended Peru's position before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) in cases related to the 1997 Chavín de Huántar operation, in which the Armed Forces achieved the release of numerous people kidnapped by the Movement. Revolutionary Tupac Amaru (MRTA) at the residence of the Japanese ambassador in Lima.

Recently, on December 21, the IACHR declared the Peruvian State in contempt for the pardon of former President Alberto Fujimori, who, according to the court, contradicted the orders of the international court regarding the sentences for the massacres of La Cantuta and Barrios Altos. .

In response to this, the Executive argued that there was no contempt, since the sentences against Fujimori for the aforementioned cases had already been served at the time.

The outgoing Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, together with President Dina Boluarte, attends the inauguration ceremony of the incoming Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzén. EFE – Paolo Aguilar

The defense of this position has been an important axis of the Boluarte government, which Adrianzén must continue as the new prime minister.

In addition, Adrianzén was present at a hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on November 10, 2022, to follow up on the recommendations issued by said body after the protests that occurred between December 2022 and March 2023 in Peru.

During this hearing, Adrianzén was criticized for a controversial phrase in which he responded to a claim from a victim of the protests, shouting that “they are the violent ones, they are the ones who caused the deaths”, a statement that generated controversy.

Boluarte confirms the continuity of his cabinet

Boluarte decided to keep all his cabinet ministers in office, despite the change in the presidency of the Council of Ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers took place after Adrianzén's inauguration.

Although several ministers face interpellation motions in Congress due to questions about their performance, Boluarte chose to keep them in their positions. Among those questioned are Víctor Torres (Interior), Rómulo Mucho (Energy and Mines), Raúl Pérez (Transport and Communications) and Leslie Urteaga (Culture).

On February 13, Boluarte made changes to four Ministries, including Economy and Finance, where Alex Contreras was replaced by economist José Arista. In addition, there were changes in the ministries of Defense, Environment and Energy and Mines.

Only two ministers remain in their positions since Boluarte took office on December 7, 2022: Julio Demartini in Social Development and Hania Pérez de Cuéllar in Housing.

The Peruvian Congress approved bicameralism and immediate re-election

The Peruvian Congress approved in its second and final vote bicameralism and immediate legislative re-election, this being a constitutional reform. These measures, although they were rejected by more than 85% of Peruvians in a referendum held in 2018, managed to obtain the necessary support from legislators.

After the initial approval of the bill to introduce the changes, on November 17, this Wednesday 91 congressmen voted in favor, thus exceeding the 87 votes necessary for its ratification without the need to go through a new referendum.

In the second vote, the #PlenaryOfCongress approved, with 91 votes in favor, the opinion of bills 660, 724, 792, and others, which propose the constitutional reform that reestablishes bicameralism in the Congress of the Republic. 📌It will be sent to the Executive for… pic.twitter.com/5syjCcFoM0 — Congress of Peru 🇵🇪 (@congresoperu) March 6, 2024



The approved proposal seeks to restore the Senate with a minimum of 60 senators, elected for a period of five years, along with a Lower House composed of 130 deputies, also allowing the immediate re-election of these positions.

Congress indicated in its statements on social networks that, since it is a constitutional reform, it cannot be observed by the Executive. They explained that any constitutional reform must be approved by Congress with an absolute majority and ratified by popular consultation, although the latter can be omitted when the agreement of Congress is obtained in two successive ordinary legislatures with a favorable vote of more than two-thirds.

This measure implies that in the following elections, Peruvians will have to elect the members of two legislative chambers, reversing a system that has prevailed for more than 30 years, since then-president Alberto Fujimori eliminated the bicameral system a year after the 1992 self-coup.

With Reuters and EFE