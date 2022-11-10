How did you feel about this matter?

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback / Twitter

The president of the Congress of Peru, José Williams, affirmed on Wednesday (10) that the Executive intends to “close” the Parliament and described as a “provocation” the fact of trying to ask for a vote of confidence on a bill that, in their opinion, violates their attributions.

“The Executive intends to confront the Congress of the Republic, it intends to close it, it is declaring a confrontation and it is harming the nation,” Williams said at a press conference at the Legislative headquarters.

The president of the Peruvian Congress added that it would be an “interference by the government” to debate a law that has already been approved by the Constitutional Court”, alluding to the Executive’s project that aims to repeal another rule on the scope of the vote of confidence.

The president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, had asked to go to the plenary of Congress to ask for a vote of confidence on a bill by the Executive, but the Parliament rejected the request.

Williams explained that Torres’ request is not acceptable because the aforementioned law develops exclusive and exclusive powers of Congress, such as the power to appoint members of state bodies, among others.

Likewise, the incumbent of Parliament rejected Torres’ statements to the effect that there is “a dictatorship of Congress”.

Torres qualified the Legislature in this way when he learned of its refusal to receive him in the plenary to present a motion of confidence to the project sent to Congress in April.

This friction between the Executive and the Legislative takes place at a time of maximum tension between the two powers and 11 days before the arrival of a high-level mission from the Organization of American States (OAS) at the request of President Pedro Castillo to implement the Democratic Charter. Inter-American, which guarantees respect for the country’s democratic institutions.