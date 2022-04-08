Peru experienced a new day of protests against the increase in prices in the country. As President Pedro Castillo’s unpopularity continues to grow, many of the protesters and opposition leaders are calling for him to be removed. The president announced this Thursday a series of measures that seek to control the social unrest that has spread in Peruvian territory since March 28.

The social unrest in Peru does not stop. The Government decreed a state of emergency on the road network due to the protests that the country has been experiencing for more than a week. At the same time, it restricted constitutional rights such as free transit on the highways.

The new measures were announced through a decree in the official newspaper ‘El Peruano’ in which it is specified that the intervention of the Police and the Armed Forces is carried out in accordance with the laws that regulate “the employment and use of strength” in the country.

Some decisions by the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, which adds to the tense situation that the country is going through since the protests began due to the increase in food and fuel prices.

In parallel, after a meeting with the council of ministers held in the Peruvian city of Huancayo, the president promised this Thursday to present a bill that establishes the prohibition of monopolies, hoarding, speculation and the agreement of prices.

“We are going to work on a bill to see how the ministers, starting with the Presidency of the Republic, and our fellow congressmen, take a pay cut so that we can show that,” the president added.

The president had already announced an increase in the minimum wage and had proposed exempting essential foods from the sales tax.

Despite their various attempts to calm the spirits of the public, this Thursday there were new demonstrations. In which one of the claims that persist is the removal of the president.

The increase in food and fuel prices led to massive protests in different parts of Peru. EFE – Aldair Mejia

In Lima specifically, the demonstrators took to the main streets of the capital demanding respect for citizen protest and better salary and working conditions.

Neglected protests and claims

The increase in fuel prices was the first impulse that led the carriers’ union to announce an indefinite strike on March 28. However, with the passing of days, multiple sectors of the population have joined the demonstrations.

With a shared claim: the rise in prices.

Peru is facing its highest rate of inflation in a quarter of a century and, for many, the measures announced by the president remain insufficient.

Added to the economic panorama is the political instability that continues to mark the daily life of the country. Since Castillo came to power he has had to constantly change his cabinet. Just this Thursday, the president appointed surgeon Jorge López as the new Minister of Health. The third in eight months.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo named his third health minister in eight months. Surgeon Jorge López Peña replaces Hernán Condori. Presidency of Peru – Presidency of Peru

The nonconformity of the citizens thus responds to a discontent against different fronts and that has led to massive demonstrations. Some that became even more agitated when the president decreed a state of emergency and a curfew on Tuesday in the provinces of Lima and Callao.

The determination was challenged by thousands of people who took to the streets, so Castillo lifted the measure seven hours after its announcement.

Complaints of repression and violence

One person died in the protests in the city of Ica on Wednesday, as confirmed by both the Government and the National Police of Peru. Although they did not establish the causes, several human rights organizations assure that it was a shot with a firearm.

However, Defense Minister José Luis Gavidia maintained that the case “is under investigation.” In addition, he assured that about 15 protesters have been arrested.

Amnesty International called for respect for the peaceful protests in Peru, where at least six people have died since the demonstrations began on March 28. EFE – ALDAIR MEJIA

For your part Amnesty International made an appeal to President Castillo so that he respects the norms of international law and thus “avoid further loss of human life, damage to the physical integrity of people and the possible escalation of this crisis.”

“We warn about the possible unnecessary or disproportionate use of force that law enforcement officials could make against protesters in a context of maximum tension. Amnesty International has documented grave human rights violations in the past in the context of social protests in Peru,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International.

During the days of protests, the death of at least six people and dozens of injuries have been reported.

Castillo’s approval, in a tailspin

As a result of the recent events, the president’s popularity has been affected.

When the president came to power he had an approval of 39%, this has fallen according to the Datum national survey to 19%.

Their rejection, on the other hand, continues to increase, standing at 76%.

With EFE, Reuters and local media