The Council of Ministers of Peru approved this Wednesday to send to Congress a bill that proposes applying chemical castration to rapists of minorsafter the commotion caused in the country by the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl.

The decision was communicated, in a press conference, by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Félix Cherowho indicated that the project proposes this measure “for crimes against sexual freedom with a determined penalty.”

“This is an accessory sentence to the main sentence, which will be applied once the sentence is served.

In that sense, he stressed that castration will only be applied after a person sentenced for that crime has served his sentence.

Chero argued that the project proposes to modify several articles of the Penal Code referring to the crime of rapeexcept those that establish life imprisonment, which applies to those who attack minors under 10 years of age, harass minors up to 14 years of age as their guardian or cause death or serious injury during the attack.

The minister admitted that this “is a proposal that has to be debated and analyzed” by Parliament, since in addition to “specialized medical treatment to inhibit libido” it includes preventive measures in the area of ​​mental health, sexual education and a registry National Sex Offenders.

“It is not only about punitive aspects, but about preventive measures” he remarked before ruling out that this could lead to an eventual disassociation of Peru from the Pact of San José, because the death penalty is not being “proposed.”

In his turn, the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres acknowledged that the proposal has been “quite debated” in his country since it was raised last Saturday by President Pedro Castillo and said that the Executive respects “all opinions”.

Torres recalled that there are countries in which the death penalty is applied to rapists and added that attacks of this type on minors “have increased enormously” in Peru.

The State has to react, here the Congress will evaluate, debate this bill and make the decision it deems necessary to be able to combat this very serious crime

The Peruvian Executive developed the project after the shock and rage that it produced in the country the kidnapping and rape of a three-year-old girl in Chiclayothe capital of the northern region of Lambayeque.

The little girl was reported by her relatives as missing on April 12 and a day later the National Police found her and arrested the alleged perpetrator of the abuse, a 48-year-old man, who was accused of the alleged commission of the crimes of rape and rape. kidnapping of a minor.

The National Prosecutor’s Office later issued nine months of preventive detention against the detainee and maintained that “the accused would receive the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.”

This Saturday, President Castillo assured that “Crimes of sexual violence against children will not be tolerated” by your Government “nor will they go unpunished” and called for “an enormous reflection as a country to adopt more severe State public policies that safeguard the human rights of the most defenseless.

The Peruvian Presidency specified that chemical castration consists of administering drugs that reduce libido and inhibit sexual desire and is used as “a method of prevention against sexual assault, and also as punishment for those who commit crimes of this nature.”

