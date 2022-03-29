in his fort, Peru will seek to beat Paraguay this Tuesday to take over the coveted place in the playoffs for the Qatar-2022 World Cupin a decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier where the visit plays for the honor.

With 21 points and fifth in the pre-world table, Peru has the imperative mission of beating the red-and-white team at home in order to get half a ticket to the World Cup and face an Asian team in June for a place in Qatar.

Mathematics can come into play if there is a tie because, in that case, the red and white team will have to wait until Colombia (20) does not beat Venezuela at home, and Chile (19) does not do the same against Uruguay in Santiago. The Inca team is one step away from winning its second consecutive playoff and trying to reach a World Cup again, always under the baton of Argentine Ricardo Gareca.

Peru qualified for the Russia-2018 World Cup defeating New Zealand in the playoff after 36 years of absence from the event.

With illusion intact

“The illusion is still intact, it only depends on us!” Luis Advíncula, a defense attorney, indicated on his social networks. The cubs of the ‘tiger’ Gareca will appeal to a good collective and technical game to achieve victory taking advantage of the five casualties of the ‘white-haired’ team, which will seek to ruin the celebrations.



For the vital duel, Gareca will line up with skilled midfielder Christian ‘aladino’ Cueva and Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula to try to break through the Guarani defense at the National Stadium, where more than 40,000 local fans are expected to arrive. “This is not over yet,” captain and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese warned on Instagram.

Impressive striker André Carrillo will be absent after sustaining a knee injury in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Midfielder Christofer Gonzales, of local Sporting Cristal, will replace him. The Inca team held its last training session on Monday morning at the National Stadium. In October 2020, Paraguay and Peru drew 2-2 in Asunción in the first leg of the current tie.

with young blood

With five casualties, the Paraguayan team led by the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto will seek to say goodbye in the best way to the qualifier with a victory, appealing to the youth and experience of its players.

“We’re going to play responsibly, we’re going to try to win and for that, we’re going to try to play a good game against Peru,” ‘El Mellizo’ Barros Schelotto said at a press conference. “It’s a new opportunity to show where we stand, we played a good game against Ecuador, we corrected several things with respect to previous games,” he said after summing up the 3-1 victory against Ecuador in Asunción last Thursday.

With high morale, Paraguay trained for the last time on Monday morning in Asunción and will arrive in Lima at night. The Guaraní team arrives at the match with five casualties, among them: midfielder Miguel Almirón (Newcastle, England), captain Gustavo Gómez and defender Blas Riveros.

The anecdotal note ahead of this game was given by four Peruvian shamans who cast a spell on Monday to nullify the effectiveness of Paraguay. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (23:30 GMT) and will be refereed by Argentine Fernando Rapallini, assisted by his compatriots Diego Bonfa and Maximiliano del Yesso.

Likely lineups:

Peru: Pedro Gallese – Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco – Renato Tapia – Sergio Peña, Christopher Gonzáles, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotún – Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Paraguay: Antony Silva – Robert Rojas, Iván Alonso, Omar Alderete – Richard Sánchez, Fabian Balbuena, Oscar Romero, Andrés Cubas, Richard Ortíz – Julio Enciso and Ángel Romero. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Caracol Play

AFP