On June 28, the plenary session of the National Elections Jury of Peru (JNE) rejected ten more files on contesting votes in the second round of presidential elections, presented by the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. The JNE considered the requests unfounded because it did not find evidence of alleged irregularities. Meanwhile, Fujimori asked President Francisco Sagasti for an international audit to clarify what he calls “fraud.”

New defeat for the presidential candidate of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, in her attempt to challenge the results of the presidential elections of June 6, which give the leftist Pedro Castillo as the virtual winner. The plenary session of the National Jury of Elections of Peru (JNE) declared unfounded ten more files in which Fujimori requests the annulment of votes for alleged fraud.

The body had already rejected another ten requests from the leader of the Popular Force movement last week. The electoral authorities have affirmed that the presidential candidate has not presented sufficient evidence regarding her allegations that the signatures of voting station members were falsified where the number of votes for each candidate was allegedly falsified.

In addition, the JNE affirms that it received 1,088 requests to annul polling stations in the first instance, but assures that only 281 of them were delivered within the legal term.

However, Fujimori’s party insists and has filed hundreds of appeals calling for the cancellation of at least 200,000 votes.

Most of the requests for annulment are votes from very remote or poor rural areas of the country, where the conservative candidate and daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori did not have much support, reports the local press.

The allegations come after close elections, which with 100% of the votes counted place Castillo in first place, but there is a difference of only 44,000 votes between the two candidates.

It is for this reason that the candidate Fujimori remains in her position of contesting dozens of voting tables, because if the JNE agrees with her, the annulment of votes could change the balance and give victory to the right-wing.

Keiko Fujimori calls for an international audit on the elections

On this same day, the political leader asked in a letter to the Peruvian president, Francisco Sagasti, to request an international audit of the elections to clarify the allegations of “fraud” presented by his political organization.

The Peruvian presidential candidate for the Popular Force party, Keiko Fujimori, arrives at the National Court in Lima. Fujimori asked President Francisco Sagasti to request an international audit of the second round of the elections on June 6, alleging irregularities in the vote count. In Lima, Peru, on June 28, 2021. © AFP / Ernesto Benavides

Fujimori insisted on an audit by the Organization of American States (OAS), but this lawsuit is unlikely to succeed. The inter-American organization itself indicated last Thursday that it has “verified” that the revision of the ballot record that fujimorismo promotes to annul the votes in rural and peasant areas that overwhelmingly supported Castillo, are being done with “adherence to the law and the current regulations “.

So far, no electoral observer body has found signs of irregularities. Quite the opposite. The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have expressed their confidence in the Peruvian electoral system and that the voting was carried out freely and fairly.

However, the impeachment requests have delayed the official declaration of a winner by the electoral authorities and the country still does not know the name of its new president, weeks after citizens went to the polls for a second presidential round.

Fujimori is also fighting to challenge the results as he faces justice over an alleged corruption case. She is being investigated for alleged money laundering for the contributions she would have received from the Brazilian company Odebrecht and other businessmen to finance her presidential campaigns in 2006 and 2011.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, José Domingo Pérez, asks for 30 years in prison against him. In case of winning the elections, the process against him would be suspended and postponed at least until the end of his term.

With EFE and local media