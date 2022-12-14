Peruvian justice postponed until Thursday a hearing to decide whether to accept a request for 18-month preventive detention against former President Pedro Castillo for the crime of rebellion and conspiracy, after his failed self-coup. “

The hearing is rescheduled for tomorrow, Thursday the 15th at 08:30,” Judge Juan Checkley said after accepting the defense’s arguments that he did not receive all the documents for the case against Castillo from the prosecution.

This magistrate approved during the night of this Tuesday the formalization of the preparatory investigation against Castillo and his former prime minister and legal adviser Aníbal Torres for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion and others.

Checkley specified that Castillo will be investigated as alleged co-perpetrator of the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, as well as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public peace.

Torres, in his capacity as adviser to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers at the time of the events, will be investigated as an alleged co-perpetrator in the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Protests in favor of former president Pedro Castillo.

After the judge’s decision, Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran, in charge of the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Crimes committed by Public Officials, presented the request for 18 months of preventive detention against Castillo and Torres.

A source linked to the investigation told Efe that this request opens the possibility of extending the preliminary detention carried out by Castillo, which should culminate in principle around noon this Wednesday.

For his part, the jurist Carlos Caro assured on Twitter that having filed the prosecutor’s request for preventive detention “the detention is maintained until the hearing is carried out and the Judge of the Preliminary Investigation decides.”

If you demand respect for the laws, today all processes are being violated

Both Castillo and Torres asked their followers on Tuesday to meet from noon on the outskirts of the Diroes prison, in the Ate district of Lima, where Castillo is serving preliminary detention.

Local media reported that surveillance at the site has been reinforced by a large contingent of National Police agents in anticipation of disturbances. Unlike Castillo, Torres is free and went into hiding when he learned of the accusation against him presented by the Peruvian attorney general, Patricia Benavides.

The investigation has been described as “complex” by the Public Ministry and will last eight months.

This Tuesday, Supreme Judge César San Martín rejected the appeal that Castillo’s defense filed against his preliminary arrest and pointed out that, with what was raised by the Prosecutor’s Office, the former president can be prosecuted at least for attempted rebellion or conspiracy, charges for which he would face between 5 and 10 years in prison.

During that hearing, Castillo expressed, remotely from prison, that he has not committed “any crime of conspiracy or rebellion” and maintained that he is “unfairly and arbitrarily detained.”

Protests calling for the closure of Congress in Peru.

Lawyer says that processes are being violated

The lawyer Ronald Atencio, one of the defenders of the Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, He affirmed this Wednesday that the Justice of his country is “violating all the processes”, having scheduled in a few hours the hearing of a prosecutor’s request for 18 months of preventive detention for the former Peruvian ruler.

“If you demand respect for the laws, today all the processes are being violated,” Atencio told reporters before trying to enter the prison at the police base of the Special Operations Directorate (Diroes), in eastern Lima.

The next step is to urge the judiciary to respect due process

The lawyer, who was accompanied by Raúl Noblecilla, another of Castillo’s defenders, assured that he was going to talk with the ex-governor to decide the steps to follow before the summons to the judicial hearing, but then he said that the authorities did not allow him to enter to the prison on the grounds that there was no authorization.

“Under these conditions I cannot exercise a due right of defense, since I do not have the necessary guarantees to exercise an effective right of defense, I definitely have nothing to do in this hearing,” he remarked before announcing that he was leaving the place together with Noblecilla .

“The next step is to urge the judiciary to respect due process,” he emphasized before saying that if in his country “many complain” that Castillo tried last week to “break down” the constitutional and legal norms, by try to carry out a coup, now they should do the same with the measures that are being taken against them.

*With information from EFE

