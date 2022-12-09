The former president of Peru Pedro Castillobranded as a coup leader after trying to close Congress on Wednesday, ratified this Thursday before the Mexican ambassador in the Andean country, Pablo Monroy, the request for asylum to the Mexican government after being arrested and accused of rebellion and conspiracy, crimes for which he faces up to 20 years in prison.

This was stated by the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, in a message on his Twitter account, in which he added that Mexico began consultations with the Peruvian authorities to carry out the asylum procedures.

“Ambassador Pablo Monroy reports to me from Lima that he was able to meet at 1:20 p.m. (5:20 p.m. GMT) with Pedro Castillo in the Penitentiary Center. He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer,” Ebrard wrote.

“We have proceeded to initiate consultations with the Peruvian authorities. I will keep you informed,” he continued.

Pedro Castillo announced last Wednesday the dissolution of congress and the establishment of a national emergency government, which was widely interpreted as a coup, for which the deputies dismissed him for moral incapacity. Later he was arrested and transferred to a prison in Lima.

Ebrard attached to his message the letter sent by Castillo’s lawyer to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in which he requested asylum for the former Peruvian president “in the face of unfounded persecution by judicial bodies that have taken on a political character.”

“Having created these bodies a climate of extreme defenselessness and purely political persecution of anyone who thinks differently from the oligarchic group that rules over all the country’s institutions,” he continued. In addition, he remarked that Castillo is at “serious risk.”

Pedro Castillo was transferred by helicopter to Diroes, where Alberto Fujimori is being held. See also Former CIA chief Petraeus did not rule out the involvement of US-led forces in the conflict in Ukraine

López Obrador revealed this Thursday in his morning conference that Castillo phoned to request asylum from the Mexican Embassy in the Andean country.

“He spoke here to the office so that they would notify me that he was going to the Embassy, ​​that he was going to request asylum and that they would open the door of the Embassy for him, but surely they had already tapped his phone,” said López Obrador.

In addition, he said that he instructed Ebrard to speak with the Mexican ambassador in

Peru and open the door for Castillo to request asylum.

The legal process against Castillo advances

But in Peru the process against him is already advancing. This Thursday, the Peruvian supreme judge Juan Carlos Checkley ordered seven days of preliminary detention for the former president, who is being held in a Lima prison, the same one where former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Checkley evaluated in a virtual hearing the fiscal requirement that requested this measure against the former president, who since Wednesday has been held in a Lima prison, the same one where former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

In the resolution, shared by the Judiciary, the judge also declares the “legality of the detention” of Castillo and establishes that the term of judicial detention “will be in force from December 7 to 13.”

He accused Castillo of having tried to change the rule of law model established in the Constitution, illegally and fraudulently.

During the hearing, Supreme Deputy Prosecutor Marco Huamán assured that “the high probability of flight” of the former president is evident, after mentioning Castillo’s intention to go to the Mexican Embassy to request asylum.

Huamán indicated that the arrest of the former head of state is “necessary” to ensure the acts of investigation and accused Castillo of having tried to change the model of rule of law established in the Constitution, in an illegal and fraudulent manner.

Castillo also participated virtually in the hearing, who was accompanied by his lawyer Víctor Pérez and his former prime minister Aníbal Torres, who also defends him. At the end of the hearing, Checkley gave the floor to the former president, but he limited himself to stating “that’s all”, alluding to what his lawyers said.

Castillo’s defense, for its part, assured that during the arrest of the former president, no “coercive or coercive means” were ever used, but insisted that in this process “the principle of legality is being flagrantly violated” considering that at no time was They accredited the crimes imputed to the former president.

Along the same lines, Pérez maintained that Castillo’s announcement about the closure of Parliament did not imply an uprising in arms that requires, according to what he said, the crime of rebellion and denied that there is a flight risk, for which he asked the judge to declare unfounded the requirement of the Public Ministry.

Uncertainty in Peru

And while the judicial process progresses, uncertainty was planted this Thursday over Peru on the first day of the presidency of Dina Boluartewho asked the opposition for a truce to overcome the institutional crisis.

Until now vice president, the 60-year-old lawyer must form her first ministerial cabinet in the next few hours, amid doubts about her chances of surviving the political storm that stalks her from parliament.

His initial decisions will be crucial to know if he will achieve that objective or if he will have to resign himself to stepping aside and calling early general elections.

Although on Wednesday he stated that he will take office until 2026, in a press conference held yesterday, Boluarte did not explicitly rule out calling early general election if the political truce fails.

“There are some voices that indicate early elections, I think that the assumption of the presidency is to reorient what happens in the country. Later, in coordination with other organizations, we will be looking at alternatives for (how) to better reorient the destinations of the country, ”he said this Thursday.

Dina Boluarte must announce her cabinet of ministers this Thursday.

Without his own bench in Congress, Boluarte faces a fragile situation very similar to the one experienced between 2018 and 2020 by then-President Martín Vizcarra, who ended up losing office.

“She’s alone (…) She does not have the tools to govern, she must call an early election, she may be resigning for the president of Congress to take office and advance elections“warned former President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) in statements to Canal N television.

“Let’s hope that the president appoints a cabinet with a broad base, a very good cabinet and we must all do things possible so that things work well,” right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori nevertheless tweeted.

For now, the new president began this Thursday at the Government Palace a round of dDialogue with various groups in Congress. As reported by the presidential office through a statement, Boluarte convened five parliamentary groups of different political overtones, in line with his call to “work together for the good of Peruvians.”

