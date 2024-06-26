ANDFormer Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), 85, was admitted to an intensive care unit after suffering a fall in his room during the early hours of the morning.his daughter and political heir reported on Wednesday Keiko Fujimori.

According to the criteria of

“In the early morning hours, my father had a fall in his room (…) The first examinations show a fracture in his hip. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit and we are waiting for the results of all the examinations that the doctors have been carrying out,” Keiko Fujimori published on her X social network account.

Last December, Fujimori left the prison where he was serving 25 years for crimes against humanity after the Constitutional Court (TC) restored the pardon granted to him in December 2017 by the then president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) due to his state of health.

The former Peruvian president is currently undergoing treatment for tongue cancer, which has been recurrent in his medical history, but that has not prevented him from registering in the party founded by his daughter, Fuerza Popular, with the expectation of a possible candidacy in the elections. general elections of 2026.

Furthermore, the accident suffered by Fujimori occurs two days after the Supreme Court of Chile once again expanded the crimes for which the former president was extradited to Peru in 2007, for five cases linked to serious human rights violations, including sterilizations. forced, committed during his government.

In the resolution, the investigating minister, Andrea Muñoz Sánchez, considered that in the five cases accepted, the requirements are met to access the extension of the charges for which extradition is requested, contained both in the treaty signed on the matter between Chile and Peru as in the international conventions of Belém do Pará, Cedaw and the Rome Statute, among others.

The judge considered that “there are at least founded presumptions or reasonable indications” that the former president promoted “an aggressive Family Planning Policy” to apply “preferentially and on a massive scale a system of surgical contraception” to women from low socioeconomic strata, rural, or marginal urban areas and indigenous peoples, “through the imposition of goals, patient recruitment quotas, incentives and sanctions on health officials.”

This is at least the third extension of crimes in the extradition of the former Peruvian president.

The first was in June 2017 for the crimes of qualified homicide and illicit association for the murder of six farmers in the so-called Pativilca case, also committed by the covert military group Colina in 1992; while the second was accepted in January 2024 for the crimes of illegal supply of firearms, generic falsehood, conspiracy and others.