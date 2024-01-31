You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Vladimiro Montesinos, the super advisor of former President Alberto Fujimori.
These are the massacres of Pativilca and La Cantuta, committed by the covert military group Colina.
The former Peruvian presidential advisor Vladimiro Montesinos, who was the “strong man” of the Government of Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), was sentenced this Wednesday to 19 years and 8 months in prison for the Pativilca and La Cantuta massacres, both committed in 1992. by the covert military group Colina.
Judge Miluska Cano, who presides over the Fourth National Superior Criminal Chamber, specified that Montesinos, having accepted the commission of the crimes of qualified homicide, murder and forced disappearance, this sentence is considered “compurgated” (already served) because the former advisor is in prison since January 2001.
The Prosecutor's Office requested that all those involved in this case, including Fujimori, Montesinos and 21 other people, be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
While the other defendants did not agree to take advantage of the legal concept of “early termination”, for which they will continue to be prosecuted, Montesinos must also pay, jointly, 500,000 soles (131,000 dollars) in favor of each of the legal heirs of the Pativilca case and 50,000 soles to those in the La Cantuta case.
(In development. Expansion soon).
