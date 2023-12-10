The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) of Peru reported that, so far, no personal or structural damage after the five earthquakes that were felt in the last hours in front of the coastal city of Pisco, in the Ica region.

Indeci confirmed that between 10:30 pm on Saturday and 7:14 am this Sunday, five earthquakes were recorded that ranged between magnitudes 4 and 5.8, with epicenter in the Pacific Ocean and southwest of Pisco, a city located about 230 kilometers south of Lima.

The Disaster Risk Management Offices of the local municipalities, as well as the Regional Emergency Operations Center and the Decentralized Directorate of Indeci in Ica, reported that the 5.8 magnitude earthquake was perceived “between moderate and strong” by the inhabitants of the provinces of Pisco, Ica and Nazca.

“No structural or population damage has been reported so far; however, monitoring continues in vulnerable areas by the competent entities,” added Indeci.

The Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation (DHN) of the Navy also indicated that they did not generate a tsunami danger on the Peruvian coast.

The largest earthquake was felt at 6:52 a.m. (11:52 GMT) this Sunday and reached a magnitude of 5.8 with an epicenter 91 kilometers southwest of Pisco.

This movement was felt very strongly in Pisco, where many of its inhabitants were in the streets, since minutes before, at 6:40 a.m. (11:40 GMT), another earthquake, of magnitude 5.3, had been recorded.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) reported that two more earthquakes, of magnitude 4.5 and 4.6, occurred in the same area at 2:35 a.m. this Sunday (7:35 GMT) and at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday ( 3.38 GMT on Sunday).



Subsequently, the Geophysical Institute reported that at 7:14 a.m. (12:14 GMT) a new earthquake, of magnitude 4, was felt, with an epicenter 87 kilometers southwest of Pisco.

Peru is located in a region known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where more than 80% of the world’s seismic activity occurs.

The last devastating earthquake in the country occurred off Pisco in August 2007, when a movement of magnitude 7.9 hit that coastal city and the entire Ica region and caused more than 500 deaths, as well as million-dollar losses in infrastructure and homes. .

EFE