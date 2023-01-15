Lima, Peru.- The president of PeruDina Boluarte, extended the state of emergency that suspends some fundamental rights of citizens in the face of the spread of protests against her government, in which almost 50 people have already died.

The Boluarte government decreed state of emergency from Sunday January 15 and for 30 days in three departments, three provinces and one district. The norm was published on Saturday night in an extraordinary digital edition of the official newspaper El Peruano.

This new state of exception was decreed for the department of Lima, where the capital of the country is located, and the regions of Fist Y Cusco, in southern Peru; the region and province of Callao, adjacent to the capital; a province of the region apurimac; other two of Mother of God; and a district in moqueguathe latter also southern jurisdictions.

The norm establishes that in these places the National Police maintains control of internal order with the support of the Armed forces in order to contain possible seizures. The measure includes five highways that cross the country, after several incidents of roadblocks in the protests that paralyzed the transport of people and goods.

In addition, a night curfew was established in Fist, one of the epicenters of the protests, for 10 days from eight at night to four in the morning. This measure had been given before for three days from Tuesday the 10th to Friday the 13th.

The Ombudsman had reported on Saturday afternoon new mobilizations, strikes and roadblocks in 33 provinces, most of the southern regions of the country. In addition, he registered 100 cuts on national highways and an attack on public transport units to force them to join protests in the southern region of Arequipa.

Since the protests began 49 people have died: 41 civilians in clashes, seven due to traffic accidents and events related to blockades and a policeman who died burned after being attacked by a mob, according to the Ombudsman’s report.

The protests, which demand an advance of general elections, the resignation of Boluarte and the closure of Congress, gained new momentum this week after resuming on Wednesday the 4th, after a partial truce due to the end of the year holidays.

Among the protesters there are those who also demand that he be released to CastleBoluarte’s predecessor who was deposed and remains in pretrial detention for 18 months while being investigated for alleged rebellion.