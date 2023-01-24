The Government of Peru expressed this Monday, through a diplomatic note, his “strong protest against the new act of interference” by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroin matters of internal politics, after he ruled on the eviction of hundreds of protesters at a university in Lima.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Peruvian reported on Twitter that the government of Dina Boluarte “delivered a note today to the Colombian Embassy with the energetic protest of Peru for the new act of interference by President Gustavo Petro in internal political issues, conduct not consistent with the norms of law international”.

The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

The ministry specified that said document refers to the recent statements by the Colombian president about the events that occurred last Saturday in the University of San Marcos of Limawhere a police contingent entered by force to evict the hundreds of protesters who came from different parts of the country and took refuge in the student campus to participate in the protests in the capital.

“The note (…) indicates that their acts of interference are inconsistent with the conduct that every head of state must observe in compliance with international law,” the Ministry emphasized.

After the police intervention this Saturday at San Marcos, the oldest university in the Americas, Petro shared a video on Twitter about the police invasion of the campus and stated that the Organization of American States (OAS) had to assess the situation in Peru.

“Raid universities. Shout Death to intelligence! The OAS Permanent Council must be summoned to examine the case of Peru,” wrote the Colombian president, who repeatedly came out last December in defense of former President Pedro Castillo, after his failed self-hit. Hours later, the Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, responded in a message urging him to take care of “his business” and “govern for his own.”

“Take care of your business Mr. Petro. (The) OAS Permanent Council could also examine massacres that occurred during your government. The last one in Putumayo. Govern for yours, assist the victims, improve your universities,” Otárola told him.

The Congress of Peru At the end of last year, it approved a parliamentary motion rejecting “the constant acts of interference in the internal affairs” of the country by Petro and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Pave universities. Shout Death to intelligence! The Permanent Council of the OAS must be summoned to examine the case of Peru https://t.co/B4WYnqyHki — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 21, 2023

Likewise, the Boluarte government had already shown in December its “deep discomfort” over Petro’s statements in support of Castillo, considering them an “unacceptable” interference in the country’s internal affairs in another diplomatic note.

The Foreign Ministry’s announcement about this new note delivered to the Colombian embassy in Peru was released hours after the ministry announced that it is evaluating taking action against “acts of interference” by Bolivian President Luis Arce, who referred this Sunday to the crisis that Peru is going through.

Last December, Peru already declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, persona non grata, who left the Andean country along with Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, and their two children, after they requested asylum in Mexico.

