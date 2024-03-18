He Government of Peru evaluates advancing the execution of the works on Line 2 of the Lima Metro so that they are ready for the Pan American Games 2027, that will be organized in the Peruvian capital, the Minister of Transportation and Communications, Raúl Pérez Reyes, reported this Sunday.

The minister told the economic newspaper Gestión that the Executive's intention is to reduce the execution period of some stations of the underground linewhich is currently under construction.

He announced that his ministry will issue a series of regulations with the objective that these works begin sooner than initially established.

Photograph of the Athletics Stadium in the National Sports Village (Videna), this Friday in Lima (Peru). This Friday, the Lima 2027 organizing committee presented the facilities where the next Pan American Games will be held to demonstrate that they are in optimal condition. Photo:EFE Share

“That is what we are trying to see, which stations can be brought forward at their entrance. At least we would like to clearly close the entire stage 1A and 1B, and see how much of stage 2 we can have closed as well,” he commented.

The minister clarified that this proposal is still in the planning stage and a date for the start of works has not yet been established.

At the end of last December, a first section of the Metro Line 2, which includes a journey dand 5.2 kilometers in the east of the Peruvian capital, while progress is made with the construction of the tunnel and stations in different areas of the city.

Line 2 will have a total route of 27 kilometers through the areas of Ate, Santa Anita, El Agustino, San Luis, La Victoria, Cercado de Lima, Breña, Bellavista, Carmen de la Legua and Callao, with an automated system, without drivers, and a 7.5 kilometer branch to the airport inLima international.

Photograph of the Aquatic Center in the National Sports Village (Videna), this Friday in Lima (Peru). Photo:EFE Share

The Peruvian capital already has Metro Line 1, which runs 35 kilometers through an elevated viaduct, linking the southern district of Villa El Salvador with the district of San Juan de Lurigancho, in the east of the capital.

The mayor of Lima, Rafael López Aliaga, indicated last week that it is also expected to build 150 kilometers of exclusive roadss to facilitate the movement of athletes participating in the Pan American Games.

During his presentation before the Panam Sports assembly that last week awarded Lima the organization of the games, López Aliaga mentioned that the Municipality of Lima will also invest 1.3 billion dollars (1,193 million euros) to build aerial viaducts in two years.

These will be the second Pan American Games that Lima will organize in just 8 years, after having also hosted the fairs of 2019.

EFE

