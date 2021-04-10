In the midst of a serious health and economic crisis and great uncertainty about the political future, more than 25 million Peruvians go to the polls this Sunday to elect a new government.

After a legislative period agitated by the hasty departure of four presidents, the election this Sunday will be key to a long-awaited political stability, while the coronavirus leaves new records of infections and deaths in recent days and further hits the battered economy.

With 18 candidates and no favorites, almost all of them closed their campaigns on Thursday in search of the last votes in acts with hundreds of followers crowded together, while the second wave of the pandemic does not give up with a record of almost 13,000 infections and 314 in one day .

No applicant exceeds 10% of the intention to vote, according to the latest polls published, and only seven have a chance to go to the second round scheduled for June 6.

In the dispute between 18 applicants, Yohny Lescano (Popular Action), Keiko Fujimori (Popular Force), Hernando de Soto (Avanza País), Pedro Castillo (Free Peru), Verónica Mendoza (Together for Peru), George Forsyth appear with greater options (National Victory) and Rafael López (Popular Renewal).

In addition to being president, Peruvians must elect two vice presidents, 130 congressmen and five representatives in the Andean Parliament.

Crisis and disenchantment

These elections will be held in the midst of the critical scenario of the second wave of the pandemic, which is hitting Peru hard, but also of the discredit faced by a political class accused of looking out only for their interests and be stained, in many cases, by the shadow of the corruption.

The deep crisis that the country faced last November is still close, when it had three presidents in just one week after the removal of Martín Vizcarra by the opposition Congress, under the accusation of “moral incapacity.”

With the resignation in 2018 of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski due to his ties to the Odebrecht company, Peruvians had four leaders in the last five years and have seen how all their former leaders have investigations or legal proceedings for the Lava Jato scandal.

The other great ingredient in this uncertainty cocktail It is caused by the health crisis that, according to official figures, has already left more than 1.6 million cases and almost 55,000 deaths in Peru, in addition to a serious economic situation, with increased unemployment and informality, and an increase in the poverty to 27% of the population.

The Peruvian economy contracted 12.9% in 2020, ranking among the worst in Latin America, recalls the “think tank” AS / COA.

Little enthusiasm

The elections will be held with candidates with very little citizen support.

The favorites have only a vote intention in the polls of between 9 and 10%, while the scenario points to a Congress made up of up to twelve benches and consequently the possibility of further political instability during the next term.

Analysts and experts in opinion studies agree that we are facing an “atypical” situation, but explained by the “detachment” of the population towards its political class.

With data that changes day by day and a very large percentage of undecidedAs the director of the market research company CPI, Manuel Saavedra, remarked this week, the “only certainty” is that “there are seven candidates that have the possibility” of going to the second round.

Uncertain ending

The polls published before the entry into force of the legal prohibition to disseminate them in Peru ratified a virtual technical tie between several candidates, with possible victories for the centrist Lescano, the conservative Fujimori or the ultra-liberal De Soto, according to the company in charge of the field work.

The leftist Mendoza, the rightist Forsyth, the ultra-rightist López and the radical leftist Castillo, who have surprised everyone with his advance in preferences, are not far, and maintain their chances of reaching the second round.

Castillo, 51, was the leader of a faction of the teachers’ union that was linked to Movadef, the political arm of Sendero Luminoso, and led a large strike in 2017 that had among its main demands that the evaluations that measure the quality of teachers’ performance.

All these alternatives are fed by the indecision of the voters, the annoyance with their political class and the context of the pandemic, which have led to the presentation of “the most fragmented elections in Peruvian history”, in the opinion of the president of the company of opinion Ipsos, Alfredo Torres.

