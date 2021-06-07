A woman arrives at the electoral college to cast her vote in the department of Puno, in the Peruvian highlands, this Sunday. Uriel Montufar / EFE

Peru has elected its next president this Sunday between two opposite poles. The first exit from the exit, awaiting official results that may even take until Monday, give a technical tie between the leftist Pedro Castillo and the conservative Keiko Fujimori. According to an Ipsos poll for América TV, in which 30,000 people were interviewed, Fujimori obtained 50.3% of the votes, against 49.7% for Castillo. Only 6 tenths of a distance that can be considered within the statistical error margin of plus / minus 3%. The rural teacher had won the first round held on April 11 with 19% of the votes, followed by the daughter of the autocrat Alberto Fujimori, who received 13% of the votes.

The candidate who wins the elections will have to face the challenge of governing a country highly polarized by the political situation and plunged into a deep institutional, economic and health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.

