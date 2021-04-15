Keiko Fujimori, at a press conference last Sunday, in Lima, Peru. Paolo Aguilar / EFE

No one expected the presidential election in Peru to be decided in the first round. Everything pointed, yes, to a great dispersion in the vote for Congress, which was confirmed. But the elections have brought to the fore old and deep rifts in Peruvian society, as well as huge unknowns about the stability of a political system that is going through one of its most critical situations in decades.

Among 18 presidential candidacies, the two leaders reach – added – barely 30% of the votes. In previous processes, those who reached the second round have done so with no less than 60%, adding the two candidates. As is well known, Pedro Castillo (19%) and Keiko Fujimori (13%) were at the forefront in the midst of a pandemic that has been wreaking havoc and one of the most severe institutional crises in recent decades.

Covid-19 has already caused more than 140 thousand deaths and a 12% drop in the economy. This made the electoral process a matter of second interest and concern for the great majorities. The last five years, moreover, has been heartbreaking in terms of instability, unpredictability and disintegration of political institutions: four presidents, presidential vacancies and the closure of Congress.

To win in the second round – on June 6 – much more is needed than repeating the recent vote, targeting rather those who voted for the other options or blank (12.5% ​​of voters). What is proposed in the first round will be insufficient for that.

With 19% of the votes, Castillo leads a proposal for radical change, with a strong base in the Andean region in contrast to Lima’s centralism. The frontal questioning of the ostensible public health and education disaster, within a severe recession, became a central issue in Castillo’s questions. This, together with the message of change, carries, simultaneously, a conservative discourse on certain issues: against the gender approach, equal marriage and the international human rights system, aiming at the reestablishment of the death penalty and the withdrawal of jurisdiction. of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Keiko Fujimori, for his part, with only 13.2% of the votes, expresses his position in favor of the current privatized economic model and guides his speech with the “strong hand” in matters of public order. He obtained much fewer votes than in his previous application (2016). The legacy of the authoritarianism and corruption of his father’s government weighs against him (absent in the previous campaign but “guides” in this one) and the destructive sabotage of his parliamentary bench in the last five years.

Fujimori has been accentuating his fundamental conservatism against the gender approach and equal marriage, also carrying his father in his backpack, withdrawing Peru from the Inter-American Court. With the highest “anti-vote” (65-70%) among all the candidacies and a criminal accusation by the anti-corruption prosecutors -in which they ask her for 30 years in prison-, it is not easy at all, although she will surely receive part of the votes received by two other candidates from the right (López and De Soto).

With the majority of the electorate to be persuaded, it is clear that the content of the campaigns will have redefinitions if they want to get out of a niche that would not allow them to win. 70% did not vote for them. In Castillo’s case, his 19% raise a flag of change. With this, it promises more than the reiteration of what already exists (Fujimori). And Castillo is not alone in the change as other candidates (Lescano, Veronika Mendoza and Forsyth) also raised that attractive flag, although with nuances. Putting these currents together, given Fujimori’s high “anti-vote”, is not impossible with what would be around 40%.

Three fundamental observations for what is to come. First, the spraying of the “center” options. Rather, hegemony is one of totalizing approaches with a weight up to now gravitating in the concept of change (Castillo). With strange similarities in matters of democratic rights of the population (rights of women, minorities and protection of human rights) this could be an issue in which they could be rearranged; particularly for Castillo, the bearer of “change.”

Second, the undervalued and marginalized Andean Peru seems to have found in Pedro Castillo’s modest campaign a powerful avenue of expression. In most Andean areas the vote in favor of Castillo has been high (51.8% in Ayacucho, 50% in Apurímac, 55.2% in Huancavelica or 43.2% in Puno).

This result dramatically puts on the table, once again, the secular centralism of Lima and the gap with the Andean world drawn from colonial times. On the coast or in Mesocratic Lima it received a marginal vote. But since this macro city is full of Andean immigrants, the recent results may have opened the interest and attention of many towards Castillo.

Third, the enormous fragmentation of options – no less than ten political forces – will translate into an unpredictable and even unmanageable Congress. It can be the prelude to new crises and ungovernability. The big question is whether a common basic agenda and an indispensable maturity will be found that will not lead to another whirlwind of presidential vacancies or congressional dissolutions like those that have been experienced in the last five years.

Looking ahead to the second round, each candidacy would be expected to take steps to build governance agreements. Defining certain fundamental principles could give victory to those who hold it best and with more credibility.

On what could be graphed as a table with three legs. First, the confrontation with the pandemic, the affirmation of health rights and the promotion of investment programs -public and private- to get out of the crisis. Second, he waives declaring presidential vacancies or the dissolution of Congress. Third, solemn commitment to respect the rights of the entire population, reproductive rights, minorities, and national and international human rights mechanisms.

