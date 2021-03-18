If in Peru one says to another “terruco” or “caviar” it is probable that this one will throw in face to be an “aprofujimontesinista” and, if he is already a certain age, maybe also “old lesbian”, all a very particular political jargon that shines in the heat of social networks before the imminent presidential elections of April 11.

“Terruco” It can take the prize for the most offensive, and common, of the appealing, as it is the derogatory abbreviation of terrorist used by sectors of the right to discredit the left and link it, very often in an arbitrary, indiscriminate and fallacious way, with terrorism Shining Path and the Túpac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA).

From “terruco” comes the verb “terruque”, applied to the action of relating to terrorism any idea or behavior that may be perceived as radical by conservative sectors, very abundant in Peruvian society.

“I do not recognize Francisco Sagasti as president, it is a fine ‘terruco’ “, The far-right candidate Rafael López Aliaga recently said of the interim president, who before taking office was part of the centrist and liberal Partido Morado.

“Enough of ‘terruque’ to those of us who propose a change”, cried out during the political crisis of last November the main leader of the Peruvian left, Verónika Mendoza, probably the biggest victim of this expression by her political enemies.

Electoral advertising where it reads “coup plotters”, in Lima (Peru). Photo EFE

A species called “caviar”

For someone on the right in Peru, the left or is “terruca” or is it “caviar”, a term that comes from the French expression ‘gauche caviar’ (left caviar), which serves to define the bourgeois and wealthy left, with luxuries that the proletarian classes cannot afford.

For the extreme right-wing López Aliga, a “caviar” is even an endemic species of Peru, as he has been commissioned to repeat over and over again in his interviews: “A caviar is born, grows, enters the State, charges 15,000 soles (about $ 4,000 ) per month, destroys the private company, it reproduces and dies. It fulfilled its cycle“.

“Caviar” also applies to those overly idealistic and romantic leftists who ignore certain aspects of social reality to put their ideas into practice, and all of them also have a name: the “caviarada”.

APRA more Fujimori more Montesinos

These terms are used by the “aprofujimontesinismo”, the word used by the left to define the tacit “alliance” that has been consolidated in recent years Fujimori and the Peruvian Aprista Party (PAP) with very similar right-wing positions and mutual and repeated political backing.

As applied, it seeks to put under the same halo of corruption that marked the governments of Alan García (1985-1990 and 2006-2011) and Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), whose “superasesor” Vladimiro Montesinos it was the epitome of iniquity and mass plunder from the highest spheres of power.

Since that time you have to be very careful in Peru with “psychosocials”, a word that designates ‘fake news’ long before they were called ‘fake news’, as it alludes to false stories put together by the Government, like a virgin who cried blood, to divert attention from other more relevant issues.

Election posters in Lima (Peru). Photo EFE

Those who are against Fujimorism and Aprism use to say with pride that they are “anti-pro-Jimontesinists”, a trend that in the last elections of 2016 gained a lot of force with massive demonstrations against the presidential candidacy by Keiko Fujimori, daughter of Alberto Fujimori.

“old lesbians”

Among its political fauna, Peru also has “dinosaurs”, an appellation widely used by the left to refer to groups with very veteran politicians and with ultra-conservative ideas such as the Republican Coordinator.

Nevertheless, worse is that they call you an “old lesbian”, said of those outdated politicians of advanced age with ideas more typical of another bygone era and very reticent and critical of current trends and currents of change.

Its origin dates back to the famous meme of the dinosaur with sunglasses that danced to a repetitive song in which the phrase was repeated ad nauseam. “Help, I pass out, shut up old lesbian”.

The short-lived Prime Minister Ántero Flores Araoz, who unsuccessfully tried for six days to lead the government of interim President Manuel Merino (November 11-November 17, 2020) is the one who best defines this expression for his users.

Social networks, especially Twitter, is where the most passionate followers of the presidential candidates use these terms of pure Peruvian stamp and where they also receive their respective derogatory names.

There, on the one hand are the “moraditos”, the staunch followers of the Purple Party candidate Julio Guzmán, and on the other the “Verolovers”, who defend Verónika Mendoza tooth and nail.

There are also some “little fish”, faithful of Messianic Popular Agricultural Front from Peru (Frepap), whose symbol is a fish, such as the miracle of fishes and loaves.

However, in intensity they win by far the “fujitroles” and “porkytroles”, a whole legion of accounts that attack any detractor of their respective leaders, Keiko Fujimori and Rafael López Aliaga, also called “Porky”.

With up to eighteen candidates in the running, and less than a month before the vote, this jargon will only intensify before it is possible to know which name will apply to whoever holds the presidency of the country in the period 2021-2026.

EFE Agency