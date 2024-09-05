The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Gustavo Adrianzén, said this Thursday (5) that the country did not recognize the opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as the elected president of Venezuela, despite the fact that on July 30 the then Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier González-Olaechea, had declared that this was the government’s position.

“[González] cannot be the elected president. We have no official communication from the Peruvian State recognizing this condition for Mr. González Urrutia. We are requesting a recount because we understand, furthermore, that it must be within the framework of the electoral process, where these records [de votação] must be reviewed,” Adrianzén told radio station RPP.

On July 30, González-Olaechea, who was replaced last Tuesday (3), declared that Peru recognized González as the elected president of Venezuela after the July 28 elections, in which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) gave victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“This position is shared by many countries, governments and international organizations,” he said at the time.

When asked how the government viewed Maduro, he responded that “after the fraud perpetrated” in the presidential elections, Peru considered him “a person who wants to perpetuate himself in power through a dictatorship.”

Regarding Peru’s position, Adrianzén said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued several official statements that “demand that the minutes be delivered” and that “it is essential that these results be reviewed.”

However, he avoided classifying Venezuela as a dictatorship and said that work is underway to reestablish diplomatic relations with the country, which were broken after the elections.

González, the candidate of Venezuela’s largest opposition coalition, was recognized as the winner of the July 28 presidential election by the United States, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica, contrary to the announcement by the CNE, which proclaimed Maduro as re-elected president.

