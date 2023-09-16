At first glance it might seem like a “lawyers” issue. Specialized; It’s not about that. After that appearance, it is a very serious step in the process – underway – of dismantling democracy in Peru. With unfortunate similarities to other contemporary dynamics of demolition of judicial independence. Because that is what the recent decision of the Peruvian Congress to open a “summary investigation” into the National Board of Justice (JNJ) points to, within a maximum period of 14 business days, for “serious cause.” The explicit objective is to achieve the total removal of the referee, appointed in a transparent public competition.

What’s going on? Why is the JNJ so relevant?

First things first: the JNJ is an essential entity in Peru for judicial independence, in general, and, furthermore, for that of the electoral system. Its constitutional task is of dimensions: to appoint, supervise and be able to sanction judges and prosecutors at all levels, including the authorities of the electoral system. And he has been doing that with professionalism and correctness.

In other countries it is called the Judicial Council – or similar – and it is a type of institutionality that the UN human rights system has been encouraging and continues to encourage. It is seen as a space that can be crucial for judicial independence by ensuring that appointment or investigation processes are clean and independent of political power.

As Shakespeare’s Hamlet would say: “that’s the point.”

Well, what is clearly underway is precisely the institutional dismantling, at full steam, of the JNJ in Peru. This recent decision by Congress has an obvious objective: to gradually end the institutional checks and balances, essential in a democracy. This is to be able to get their hands on the appointment of electoral authorities, judges and their evaluation.

So simple and obvious. That is the reason why this regrettable process is already being observed with so much concern by the international community.

In clear statements such as the public condemnation before the UN Human Rights Council expressed this Monday from Geneva, for example, by the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, before the most important human rights forum in the world. When Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the OECD, visits Peru at the end of September, he will surely be surprised that judicial independence is under attack. Meanwhile, the country candidly manages, in parallel, its incorporation into the OECD, an institutional forum based in Paris, the most influential in the world in terms of economic development, education and the environment. I say “candidly” because, obviously, a country that takes such a swipe at judicial independence is automatically excluding itself from one of the most relevant institutional spaces for investment and trade in democratic countries.

All this occurs under the war drums of the discredited Peruvian Congress (90% disapproval). It is not an exaggeration when it is said that Congress is managed by a “criminal gang”, it is chaired by a man judicially convicted of fraud and with several other criminal investigations underway. For its part, the commission that will “summarily” investigate the JNJ is made up of,

mostly by congressmen with criminal investigation processes for common crimes. Three congresswomen are accused of illegally cutting the salaries of their workers in Congress. Complaints – all – since January to the Attorney General, who, after more than eight months, has still not acted. Currently, 57 congressmen are being investigated for different crimes by the public ministry.

In this kind of comic opera, the questioned Prosecutor of the Nation, Patricia Benavides, operates as a useful tool. Investigated herself, for compelling reasons, by the JNJ, but building impunity for herself to get rid of that investigation. If anyone sees a similarity to what happened in Guatemala during the “pact of the corrupt,” they are not wrong. Observers agree that in the Peruvian case the current Prosecutor is very much an “interested party” in the survival or liquidation of the JNJ since the JNJ has three open investigations that are not for minutiae.

A proven fact: upon assuming her duties at the beginning of the year, the newest prosecutor Benavides removed – vertically – several prosecutors from the cases they had been handling. Among others, none other than the prosecutor who was investigating Judge Emma Benavides for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case, precisely the sister of the Prosecutor of the Nation. And, oh, paradox! The questioned Prosecutor denounced, on her side, the JNJ; nothing less than to investigate it. From Ripley. Due to this fact and other “pearls”, the JNJ has three investigations open against him.

It is very serious that, as head of the public ministry, to block the JNJ investigation he sought and obtained a first-instance judicial resolution, based in part on repealed regulations. Since this resolution is being appealed before the Constitutional Court, the responsibility of the TC would be very serious if it allows this gross abuse of the institutionality to pass.

All of this is reigniting the clamor for the general elections to be brought forward given the disaster towards which it is heading. Meanwhile, the democratic community – including the churches – are protesting against this abuse by Congress and the leniency of the government. That it has gone so far as to reject that the UN, correctly and in total accordance with international instruments to which Peru is a party, has expressed its questioning of this outrage.

Meanwhile, some international democratic and human rights organizations have been proposing that the OAS be asked to apply the Inter-American Democratic Charter. International legal instrument proposed by Peru and adopted by inter-American consensus in 2001, precisely to act against democratic demolitions “from within”, as had been the case of Fujimori’s “self-coup” in 1992. It is not a sanctioning mechanism, but one of good offices and high level to promote solutions to democratic crises. Like the one that affects Peru today.

