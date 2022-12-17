After the Peruvian Congress rejected the advancement of general elections in a vote on Friday to resolve the political and social crisis unleashed after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, the new president, Dina Boluarte, insisted on the Legislature this Saturday, December 17, to approve the advance of elections Boluarte’s call comes at a time when protests demanding a complete renewal of the government are increasing. At least 22 people have been killed in the riots.

“Don’t look for excuses, it’s in your hands,” said the new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, in a message addressed to Congress this Saturday, December 17.

Boluarte, who was the vice president of the dismissed Pedro Castillo and affirms that she leads a transition government, insisted that the legislators approve a reform that allows the advance of elections. Her call came after the deputies rejected that initiative in a vote on Friday, December 16.

“We presented the project to advance the elections and it is in Congress. It is Congress that has to define the advance of the elections with its vote (…) Apparently, they want to lock the possibility (…) 83% of the Peruvian population wants early elections, don’t be blind,” he said in a forceful statement broadcast on local television.

Boluarte, who has served as president since December 7 when Castillo was dismissed and arrested after trying to dissolve the Legislative, now heads the Executive that was elected in the July 2021 elections, for a term that ends in 2026.

However, after the removal of Castillo and the discontent of the citizens who are pressing in the streets for general elections to elect both a new president and a new Congress, the political leader proposed advancing the voting to December 2023.

The Legislature, which has a strong rejection by the citizens and removed Castillo from office in the third vacancy motion against him, seems to be reluctant to hand over his power ahead of schedule.

“I demand that the early voting of the elections be reconsidered. Do not come with useless pretexts pretending to stay until 2026. Not all, but there is a group. Abstention is a disguise. Let the people know who wants to leave and who wants to stay ( …) Without political revenge, without personal interests, do not be blind and comply with what the population is demanding of you,” Boluarte remarked in this Saturday’s speech.

Boluarte rejects his resignation

The president also responded to the protesters who are calling for her immediate resignation, assuring that this does not resolve the situation and insisting that she did her part by sending the bill to Congress to advance the elections.

“There is a group that says ‘Dina, resign’, but what is resolved? The problem is not solved. We are going to stand firm here until Congress approves the early elections. We must stand firm to say no to violence (…) Others in their political vendettas are telling Dina to resign. And what is the alternative solution? Peru is not for political revenge,” declared Boluarte, accompanied by his ministers and military and police commanders.

Likewise, the head of state announced that she will reform the cabinet, after the resignation of Education Minister Patricia Correa and Culture Minister Jair Pérez on Friday, citing the deaths of people during anti-government protests.

Protests grow and the death toll rises to at least 22

The number of people killed amid the unrest that marred Peru rose after two more people died on Friday, authorities confirmed.

Although the Police have not revealed the identities of all the victims, they point out that at least three of them were minors.

In the last hours, the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, Manuel Gómez de la Torre, assured that 53 highways had been blocked throughout the country and that the authorities, including the armed forces, are advancing the clearing of the roads since The Government decreed a state of emergency.

Members of the Police arrive as supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest his detention in Arequipa, Peru, on December 14, 2022. © AP/Freddy Salcedo

In addition, the General Commander of the Police, Raúl Enrique Alfaro, reported that more than 290 members of his institution have been injured and that there were seven kidnapped in these protests.

Peru has become the country with the greatest political destabilization in Latin America. In the last five years, since 2018, it has had 6 presidents, two Congresses and multiple corruption scandals, amid a deep division between the Legislative and the Executive branches.

With Reuters and local media